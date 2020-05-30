Greeley Principal: A Preview of Plans to Celebrate a “Mature and Community Minded” Class of 2020

Students have conveyed a wish to be together. But not virtually.

In a class of 342 graduating seniors, all yearning for a meaningful and memorable graduation, one thing is for certain: there are many, many throughout the school district and community at large who care about the kids deeply and who are rooting for them to experience just that.

That was a primary message gleaned from an interview with Andrew Corsilia, principal of Horace Greeley High School, who commented on the HGHS Class of 2020 at large and the plans being discussed.

“We have essentially a small town,” said Corsilia. “The seniors have grown up with the same families, the same Main streets, with most in the same schools for 13 years, so what it means to be a Senior, what Senior year means to them: those are questions that have really loomed large in their imaginations, and in their expectations. Some of these events that we have planned for them are not just celebrations. They are milestones-with a ritualized way of getting to leave.”



“The whole community is feeling for these students and wanting to celebrate them,” Corsilia emphasized.

The plans for now are also “top secret.” While no official plan has of yet been announced, a video message to the entire community, shared Corsilia, is planned for release next week. It will contain information about the multiple celebrations which typically place around the traditional ‘Senior Week’–a much celebrated time leading up to the actual graduation.

Corsilia said he has heard from many students and families and by and large, he said, “No one wants a virtual celebration; they made it clear that it would be anticlimactic to be sitting on your couch watching your own graduation; it’s not interactive.”

“They are clear that they want to be together,” he said. “It was a no to individual ceremonies.”



As of Thursday, Corsilia said HGHS was “holding out for a social distancing graduation similar to that held by the U.S. Air Force; we are scouting locations and coming up with back up plans.”

Nothing is set in stone, given the coronavirus challenges. “We are grappling with a new set of circumstances every week,” as the schools receive news of any updates to rules and regulations from the County and State. “Our first choice if allowed by county and state would be to create something as close to the real thing as we can make it.”

The date has not been officially announced but Corsilia said HGHS is “looking at June 19th and 20th and August 7th and 8th, although colleges might be bringing in students early, so a July date is a possibility too.

The location of the Greeley graduation has traditionally been under the big white tent on the athletic fields. “A tent is out this year because it compacts everyone into a very small area,” Corsilia explained, but the the fields and its vast space is the likely choice for any social distancing graduation for the class.

Corsilia emphasized his and the district’s intention to “do right” on behalf of the seniors who he commended.



“This class is incredibly mature. They are community minded. They are a pleasure to work with. They give off a wonderful positive energy when they are together. They distinguish themselves academically and creatively.” He spoke of how they excel in science. He expressed his joy for them that they were able to produce a beloved senior production in the nick of time. This year, it was High school Musical, and “it was a ton of fun,” he said.

In the meantime, he has kept in touch with student progress since the pandemic took hold. He shared his impressions of the 290 students who are participating in internships and independent projects. Typically most of the students would be in internships from a workplace supervised in a traditional professional settings and 20-30 percent would be engaging in independent projects.

This year, those figures were flipped, he said.

“70 to 80 percent have had to abandon showing up at a workplace although some of the kids transitioned into a remote internship for these workplaces; the vast majority transitioned to engaging in independent projects, in which “their creativity has really come out!”

They have included students: creating a podcast as to how the pandemic has impacted small businesses in Chappaqua; designing and producing fashionable masks being sold in Chappaqua; and kids “diving into literature” whether by recent Pulitzer Prize winning authors, or classic literature. Others have worked on something deeply personal, whether learning to play guitar or building and creating cookbooks containing traditional family recipes by their parents and grandparents.

The support and warm feelings toward these seniors has been felt throughout the community. “I’ve had older people call me, those who have no students in this school, asking me what they can do for these seniors. They’ve seen the graduation signs around town that the PTA surprised parents with in the middle of the night. Everyone’s feeling for them… We’re just incredibly proud and want to do right by them.

Is there anything else you would like the class to know, I asked. “They are really an amazing class,” said Corsilia. “We miss them.”