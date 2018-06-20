Get On Your Mat for Mental Health: TODAY at 5:30!

|
Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Tell the world you believe #MentalHealthMatters and welcome summer under the open sky on Wednesday, June 20th at Get On Your Mat For Mental Health, an outdoor mega-yoga event benefiting MHA!
Participate in the open-level yoga flow class led by Sarah Platt-Finger. The fun-filled night also includes other activities that will leave you energized and focused:
Let’s come together as a community in support of mental health!
To register:
https://www.picatic.com/GetOnYourMatForMentalHealth