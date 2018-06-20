Get On Your Mat for Mental Health: TODAY at 5:30!

Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY

Tell the world you believe #MentalHealthMatters and welcome summer under the open sky on Wednesday, June 20th at Get On Your Mat For Mental Health, an outdoor mega-yoga event benefiting MHA!

Participate in the open-level yoga flow class led by Sarah Platt-Finger. The fun-filled night also includes other activities that will leave you energized and focused:

Live music by guitarist and composer David Robles

Raffles with some great prizes

Our Photobooth and, new this year, our Message of Hope display

Chair massage/chair reiki from Bronxville Wellness Sanctuary

Karla McGuire’s Namaste Bus filled with goodies for yogis to purchase

A Peloton workout bike

And many more exhibitors…

Let’s come together as a community in support of mental health!

To register:

https://www.picatic.com/GetOnYourMatForMentalHealth