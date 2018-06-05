A Day in My Life of Shopping Locally–in June

I know I am not alone when I say this Spring has been crazy busy. (Yes, I realize I say the same thing every year but it’s true!) During this hectic time of year I am grateful that I can get almost everything I need done right here in Armonk.

I start my errands with a trip to Framings on Main Street. Most of what hangs on the walls of my house has been framed by the talented, friendly and patient staff at Framings. While I don’t have much (or, actually, any) fine art, the folks there treat each item I bring in as if it’s a Renoir. I have framed my children’s artwork, family photos, certificates (like the one my youngest son received at Disney World that declares him a Jedi in training) and even a few of my favorite blog pieces. This time around I am proudly bearing my middle son’s diploma; he has just graduated college and I am happy to take advantage of the 20.18 percent discount Framings is offering on all diplomas. It doesn’t matter if your child just graduated from nursery school or received their degree in neurosurgery, the discount will still apply!

Next, I pop in to Manny’s with my youngest son, who is in desperate need of a haircut. My husband and three sons have been getting their hair cut at Manny’s for 20 years; we even have video of my youngest looking somewhat alarmed as he gets his very first haircut there nearly 16 years ago (and I still have a lock of his hair from that day). From their early haircuts when they needed booster seats to their summer pre-camp buzz cuts to their bar-mitzvah cuts to their very important job interview haircuts, the team at Manny’s has been there for us. Hairstyles may change but our choice of barber shop will remain the same. My boys always get a kiss from me after their haircuts (because they look so handsome) and I never leave without getting a Tootsie Pop or large gumball.

I walk to DeCicco & Sons where I have been grocery shopping almost daily since it opened. Not to brag or anything, but I feel like a celebrity when I’m there (although I’m guessing that’s how they make everyone feel). I love shopping at DeCicco because the produce is exceptionally fresh, their fish is delivered daily, and they have one of the best gourmet cheese selections I’ve ever seen. Summer is the perfect time to choose from their extensive assortment of beers; if you have any questions, the knowledge staff is more than happy to help. DeCicco may not be the biggest grocery store, however, I am always amazed at how I can pretty much get everything I need there (I was even able to buy a graduation card). And if they don’t have something on my list, they are happy to get it for me. If you see me there, please say hello!

Since the weather has finally warmed up after the endless winter, I drive over to Beascakes Bakery for an iced tea lemonade and to order a platter of themed cookies for a weekend barbeque we will be attending. Last time I brought cookies from Beascakes, our friends called them crack because they couldn’t stop eating them; they were that good. And in case you were wondering, people prefer the white half of black and white cookies. End of the year parties? Father’s Day (which don’t forget is Sunday June 17)? Graduation or birthday celebrations? A wedding? Camp Visiting Day? College send off? Whatever the occasion, Beascakes has you covered with their custom cupcakes, cakes, fruit pies and donuts, as well as their Best of Westchester award-winning chocolate chip cookies. If you can imagine it, they can bake and decorate it.

My husband mentions he’s able to get out of work a little early and, since I don’t feel like cooking, I get spruced up (which is no small feat on a weeknight) and meet him at Gavi Restaurant. We have been regulars there for decades; the warm staff always makes us feel welcome. Our oldest son still requests we go there when he’s home for a visit. Although we eat there year round, I love Gavi even more in the summer. The outdoor patio is perfect for having a glass of wine and enjoying the weather; I actually feel as if we are away when we dine al fresco at Gavi. The spinach salad, pasta dishes and fish are among my favorite things to order, although I can also be tempted by the delicious specials When we bring our whole family, dinner always ends with coffee or tea and the world’s best tartufo.

Wishing you all a fantastic summer; I hope it brings you fun, adventure and a sense of renewal. See you back here in the Fall when I will continue to shop locally!