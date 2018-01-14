Vaping, Juuling and E-Cigarettes – What You Don’t Know Can Hurt Your Kids

While our teens are well versed in vaping lingo, many are not well educated on the health risks those devices present. There is a further knowledge gap between what our kids know and what we parents do. Join us on January 18 at 7 pm in the Horace Greeley Auditorium for an informative presentation about vaping featuring Robert Rhodes, HGHS Principal, Dr. Richard Stumacher, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital, Carolyn D’Agostino, HGHS Student Assistance Counselor and Robert Greenstein, Town of New Castle Supervisor.

This event is presented in collaboration between ew Castle United for Youth (NCUFY), the CCSD, the Chappaqua PTA and Northern Westchester Hospital Center. For more information about vaping, visit the “vaping, juuling and e-cigarettes” link in the Parent Toolkit.

Chief Charles Ferry is pleased to announce that the New Castle Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 17 licensed establishments and that all businesses passed. These compliance checks were supported by New Castle United for Youth, a federally funded community coalition whose mission is to create a supportive and interconnected community for New Castle youth and their families by building relationships and addressing challenges that our youth face, including alcohol and other drug use, for the purpose of promoting a safe and healthy environment for our young people.

The department’s Alcohol Compliance Unit performed the checks during the month of November. All establishments followed state laws and prohibited the sale of alcohol to a minor. The establishments visited include:

Hilltop Wines and Spirits

Chappaqua Wine and Spirits

Rite Aid

Walgreens

DeCicco & Sons

Dodds Liquor City

Rocky’s Deli

Millwood Market

Pizza 238

Chappaqua Station

Spoon Asian Fusion

Quaker Hill Tavern

Le Jardin Du Roi

Chappaqua Tavern

Aesops Fable

Old Stone Trattoria

Spaccarelli’s Italian Restaurant

Working in cooperation with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the New Castle Police accompanied underage buyers who attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages. Each location refused to serve buyers when they failed to present identification verifying that they were of legal drinking age.

Chief Ferry stated that a town wide alcohol sales compliance check was overdue and thanked the New Castle United for Youth Coalition for funding the initiative and for the work they are doing to keep alcohol and drugs away from New Castle youth.

New Castle United for Youth’s vision is a community where youth can thrive and lead happy, engaged, and healthy lives without the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. According to David Johns, NCUFY Coalition Coordinator, “In order to make that vision a reality, the Coalition, which is a volunteer driven organization, takes a comprehensive approach to preventing underage drinking. Our hope is to not only increase awareness regarding the dangers and consequences associated with underage drinking, but to also greatly reduce youth access to alcohol and to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.”