True Beauty at Fundraising Event for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

By Sabra Staudenmaier

Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, flowing gowns and all things beautiful set the scene at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, CT on Saturday November 30th. Every detail was attended to at the highly anticipated 20th annual fundraiser to support the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF). Beauty was the unofficial theme of the night: dazzling people, décor and music filled the venue.

Cheryl Lynch, owner of Cherylyn Salon in Armonk, is known for providing luxury spa and beauty services. Her salon has won many accolades. As evident in the décor of her business and the quality of aesthetic services she provides, she is truly an expert on what is visually appealing. But Lynch’s concept extends far beyond what the eye can see. Through the passion and dedication of her philanthropic work she personifies what it means to radiate beauty both inside and out.

Over 320 people joined Lynch, and her husband and co-host Jeff, to support the CCF’s dedication to raising awareness for Pediatric Cancer and Blood Diseases. Funds raised went to support patients and their families and research programs at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, located in Valhalla and a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Drinks flowed throughout the cocktail hour as guests casually mingled. When the doors to the main dining room opened, patrons were delighted by a heartwarming performance by the talented young singers from the music group One Voice. Channel 12 news correspondent Annalisa Klebers emceed the event.

Subdued elegance gave way to an upbeat vibe. The partakers “let their hair down” as a lively fashion show entertained the crowd; clothes were provided by area boutiques. Sequins, taffeta and silk filled the room. The evening was a culmination of style, community and purpose. Every detail was flawlessly planned and executed, including both live and silent auctions and a dessert buffet complete with cookies shaped like dresses and shoes.

Lynch brings the same passion to this cause as she does to her salon. She advises to “never give up…each penny makes a difference and every prayer is appreciated”. Lynch’s actions remind us that true beauty radiates from the inside.

The kindness and generosity of the evening proved to be contagious when Michael Fareri, whose family built the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, made a surprise donation of $30,000 which covered the cost of the event’s dinner thereby vastly increasing the funds donated to the CCF.

For more information on CCF of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital: www.thechildrenscancerfund.org

For more information on Cherylyn Salon: www.cherylynsalon.com

Sabra Staudenmaier resides in Chappaqua and is a frequent contributor to Inside Press publications.