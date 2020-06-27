Potential Coronavirus Exposure is Being Investigated Following Greeley’s Drive-In Graduation Ceremony

State, County, Town and School Officials Issue Official Responses and Guidelines as Town Residents Grapple with the Revelations and a New Quarantine Order Directed at Graduation Attendees.

Despite Horace Greeley High School’s plan for a socially distanced approach to graduation, some people broke protocol, and today Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Department of Health to investigate possible coronavirus exposures at the graduation ceremony and at related events which followed. According to a release from the Governor’s office, potential COVID-19 exposure may have occurred “after an individual who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the ceremony subsequently began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, four more individuals who attended the ceremony and had contact with the first positive case have also tested positive.” Please read to the end for public statements issued by both The Chappaqua Central School District and the Town of New Castle in response to the news and to Governor Cuomo’s order.

POIGNANT REMARKS AT A DRIVE-IN CEREMONY

Editor’s Note: What follows is a story that was being prepared to run as basic coverage of the graduation ceremony prior to the above breaking news. It is a look back at an event that included heartfelt addresses to and from members of the Class of 2020…

On Saturday, June 20, seniors and their families gathered together in the Chappaqua Train Station parking lot to celebrate drive-in movie style. There were two screens and a stage set up as cars rolled in filled with seniors in decorated caps and gowns.

The graduation began at 8 p.m.when Horace Greeley Assistant Principal Lauralyn Stewart welcomed families and acknowledged the different setting of this year’s graduation.

President of the Chappaqua Board of Education and parent of a Horace Greeley senior, Jane Shepardson, said that if graduation was taking place at the high school under the tent, she would be handing each of the students their diploma and greeting them with a hug as she has known many of them since they were in preschool since her daughter is their age.

“The graduation speech I wrote in June was certainly not the one I would have written several months ago. I had no idea I would be giving a speech in a train station parking lot during a global pandemic and would end up on a Jumbotron,” said Shepardson.“I obviously wanted to talk about something universal to all the seniors, but felt like I couldn’t avoid acknowledging that I had a daughter graduating with the Class of 2020, so my goal was to briefly mention it in a humorous way and then move on to what was relevant to all of them.”

Horace Greeley High School Principal Andrew Corsilia spoke about the silver lining of the time spent at home this spring- quality time with family.

Corsilia said this kind or amount of time together is rare and that some families may have even had college aged children back home eating at their dinner tables.

“As I looked out at the sea of cars, I found myself feeling proud of this class, what they have endured, and what they have accomplished,” said Corsilia. “After months of isolation from the school, I was relieved and pleased that we could provide them the celebration and recognition they deserved. It was an unforgettable finale to an unforgettable year.”

The valedictorians gave a speech together. Each allotted 45 seconds, the 13 valedictorians felt it would be symbolic for each of them to discuss a grade, kindergarten through twelfth. The students shared a lesson they took from that age or a moment that stood out to them.

Following the speeches, each student’s name was read as a photo of them appeared on the screens. Families honked and cheered for every senior and the environment was lively.

Once all the students’ names were read, Stewart announced she had two special surprises.

The first one was that former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President of the United States Bill Clinton recorded a congratulatory message for the Horace Greeley High School class of 2020.

Hillary Clinton said that they understood that the graduating class’ senior year may have looked a little different but those changes do not diminish the accomplishments of the senior class in any way.

“All your hard work, and the work of your families that got you, the things you accomplished, the friendships and memories you’ve made at Horace Greeley, you’ll treasure that for the rest of your lives,” said Hillary Clinton.

Then came the second surprise, a fireworks display. Families poked their heads out of their cars to enjoy the colorful, bright display that celebrated the seniors.

“The surprising thing to me was how personal it felt, even though everyone was in their cars. I think we were all so happy to be in the same place together after being apart for so long, that it actually seemed even more personal than a typical graduation at Greeley. From what I have heard from the seniors and their families, everyone felt the same – that it was poignant and extra-special,” said Shepardson.

THE AFTER EFFECTS

According to the New Castle Police Department, an individual recently traveled to Florida before attending the ceremony at the train station. She showed symptoms after June 20 and tested positive. Since then, four more people who came in contact with the individual who traveled to Florida also tested positive. The student also attended a field night, a large gathering on multiple fields, on June 20 that some seniors and juniors also attended.

According to Gov. Cuomo, anyone who attended the graduation, field night or other graduation events must quarantine until July 5.

“We need to stay vigilant. We’re prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing required to slow and ultimately control any potential clusters of new cases like the one in Westchester County,” said Gov. Cuomo.