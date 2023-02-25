Age may be just a number, but the shelf life of a print publication these days is most decidedly not. It speaks volumes, and I am owning that! When I published a first edition in 2003, I was fully prepared for it to be a one-hit wonder. I let go of my fear and gave it the old college try. And then, lo and behold, it took hold, and I had more than enough sponsors to keep it going. And going, and going it positively did… and here I am, with a 20th year commemorative edition in print and online. Well, how ‘bout that?

Throughout the Inside Press journey, I have navigated and published (always delivering on time… a point of pride!) through different personal crises, and in these most recent years, a world crisis. I write this in fact with some long Covid symptoms unfortunately still plaguing me. Nothing too dire. Hopefully, that all clears up soon. I have my May/June issues to work on next after all!

Being a tad insecure, as well, I have always thought that any issue could be my last. Chalk that up to my being a child of Holocaust survivors. Maybe it’s hard for us to trust the universe entirely.

It didn’t matter that those closest to me would roll their eyes at all my angst. No one close to me ever believed me, not for a Chappaqua minute. I’m hand wringing less these days, I’m glad to report.

Fortunately, I’ve reached an age that if I went belly up, or bottom down, you know what? I’d be ok, too. More than ok. It might even be ‘a choice’ I make one day. A ‘Next Act’ could have its very own silver linings. I expect I’ll be as excited for that one day as I was about launching a hyperlocal publishing company.

It’s a ‘good head space’ to be in, and a ‘Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn” ‘tude is a terrific confidence builder (ask any Gone with the Wind fan). I would not have shared these most inner thoughts at the 10-year mark, but at my 20th, I do feel more free. I have earned that privilege, thank you very much.

No man or woman is an island, and that couldn’t be more true in publishing either. It’s fairly obvious that the real estate community is an enthusiastic supporter of the Inside Press, and I’m of course indebted to their collective generosity! A group of eminently kind testimonials from an interesting cross section of other businesses are also going to my head! I’m hoping their words, occasionally shared, are an enticement for past advertisers to collaborate with me again, or for new ones to come knocking.

Finally, I couldn’t publish successfully without a group of contributor pros (their faces and bios are in each edition!). https://www.theinsidepress.com/meet-the-inside-press-contributing-team/If my 20th year stands for anything, it’s for the considerable talent of our past, present and future creative ensemble!

For the Armonk edition, which turns 10 next year, (how ’bout that, too!) I engaged a great local talent, Illeana Baquero, to put her own spin on Spring.

In the Pleasantville & Briarcliff edition, now in its third year, I chose to cover spotlight a prominent local author, Ben Cheever. After all, I’m celebrating the power of writing in many ways right now with these editions, too.

I hope you enjoy all the new ‘content’ online including some first time Advertiser Testimonials. https://www.theinsidepress.com/20-years-of-inside-press-what-makes-us-stand-out/I’m eternally grateful for the sponsor support, as without it, I couldn’t gather all the wonderful stories! Or pay my bills, but I digress. Aside from the 20th year drum roll, we’ve included compelling artist profiles, Maggie Mae love, sweet essays, spring-themed pieces (get your planters and hiking shoes ready!), an artists’ residency, and more. I would love your feedback too and your story ideas. If I’m known for anything, I hope it has been for my openness to you, dear reader, here, and beyond.