Meet The Inside Press Contributing Team!

I hope these pages make it clear that ‘the secret sauce’ to the Inside Press is very much our valued contributors. I knew from the start, to succeed, I’d need editor/contributor relationships to offer a regular roster of compelling voices whose professional work I could also rely on. Over the years, so many wonderfully talented individuals have approached me to help me produce all ‘the Creative’. I had just the right space available here to bring out ‘the faces’ and descriptors of the individuals who have been part of our team over the last two years, to paint the picture. Please know I’m forever grateful to every past, present and future contributor. – Grace

The Inside Team…

Grace Bennett

Publisher, editor & writer Grace Bennett, proud mom to Anna and Ari, launched Inside Press two decades ago. A child of Holocaust survivors, Grace is a former board, and now advisory board, member of the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center. She enjoys walking and the arts.

Beth Besen

Beth, a former Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk editor, is a freelance writer and essay coach. She, along with her husband, two children and dogs, called Chappaqua home for 27 years, but they now split their time between Tarrytown, NY and Park City, Utah.

Pamela Brown

Pamela, a resident of Connecticut, is a 20+-year journalist and founder of PMB Writing & Consulting. In her free time, Pamela plays tennis, gardens, cooks, and spends time with her daughter, Alexis, and their dogs, Rafa and Andy.

Cathy Deutsch

Cathy is a freelance writer, essayist, and former restaurant columnist. She is a regular contributor to Inside Press Magazines and to other platforms supporting essay writing. Formerly the owner of Tiger Lily boutique, she is also a private shopping/stylist and closet rehabber.

More Inside Players…

Vicki deVries

Vicki is a local freelance writer/editor and a former adjunct Associate Professor of English (Pace University), Editorial Director for a Manhattan marketing agency, and in-house magazine and book editor for several companies. Vicki has contributed to Inside Press publications since 2009 and enjoys wordsmithing.





Ronni Diamondstein

Ronni is a journalist, photographer and the author of her debut picture book biography “Jackie and the Books She Loved”. She lives in Chappaqua with her dog Maggie Mae. Follow her at www.ronnidiamondstein.com

John Fisher

John joined Inside Press in October 2021 as Director of Business Development to help re-launch Inside Pleasantville & Briarcliff Manor. A long-time resident of Pleasantville, John heads up his own marketing consulting firm, John Fisher & Associates. John’s clients have been concentrated in the fields of health, education & publishing.

Michael Gold

Pleasantville-based writer Michael Gold’s articles have appeared in numerous publications here and abroad. A Queens native, Michael also loves the New York Mets more than can possibly be warranted by their long record of futility. A kidney donor, he regrets he only had one kidney to give to his country.

Pia Haas

Pia is a long-time performer/director and artistic director of academic, community, and regional theatres, including The Theatre Connection at Westchester Community College and The Armonk Players. She was the director of press and public relations at Westchester Broadway Theatre. Pia also writes about the arts and other subjects.

Janine Crowley Haynes

Janine is a freelance writer and author of My Kind of Crazy–Living in a Bipolar World. Her book is used in AP Psych classes and in colleges. She has been a guest speaker for various mental health organizations and has helped raise funds for Silver Hill Hospital.

Ella Ilan

Ella is a frequent contributor to the Inside Press. She is a former attorney who has always had a passion for writing, a knack for editing, and a love of interviewing interesting people. Her favorite pastimes include family time with her husband and kids, reading, cooking, and traveling.

Megan Klein

Megan graduated from Boston University in May 2022 and has found the perfect combination of sports and communications in her job with the Boston Red Sox. In her free time, she freelances for local Boston publications as well as the Inside Press.

Tara Madden

Millwood resident Tara Madden, a graduate of Greeley High School (2017) and Chapman University (2021), is an accounts manager for the Inside Press. She appreciates all the experience she has gained from this opportunity! She loves spending free time outdoors, specifically at the beach or on a hike with her dog!

Donna Mueller

Capturing treasured moments is what fuels Donna Mueller’s soul, and it’s what she does best! Mueller loves photographing events such as Sweet 16’s, Mitzvahs and small Weddings. Despite being a 3x Best of Westchester winner specializing in Family Photography, Donna still considers herself ‘Just a Girl with a Camera’.

Christine Pasqueralle

Christine is a freelance writer, wife and mom of two who makes her home in Hawthorne, NY. She has worked in the marketing and public relations fields. Christine enjoys reading, travel and the arts. She also works part-time at the Briarcliff Manor Public Library.

Stacey Pfeffer

Stacey, a Chappaqua-based freelance writer, lives in a noisy household with her husband, Larry, plus three kids and three dogs. She can be spotted walking her dogs on the North County Trailway or swimming laps at Club Fit. She writes for many regional publications and local businesses.

Lisa Samkoff

Lisa has been The Inside Press contributing Art Director since 2016. It was then she designed and introduced new branding and style formats for the publication. She is a freelance graphic designer and also Founding Partner and Creative Director for the local media collaborative–King Street Creatives.

Jean Sheff

Jean is an award-winning writer, editor, and Pilates instructor. Her local roots are deep. She grew up in Yorktown Heights and raised her daughter in Chappaqua. She writes for a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, and retail. Her Pilates studio, INSPIRE: Personalized Pilates, is in Briarcliff Manor.





Carolyn Simpson

Carolyn has been a professional photographer for over 30 years. She is the owner of Chappaqua-based Doublevision Photographers which specializes in family portraits, lifestyle/corporate headshots, and events.She strives to capture the moment and works closely with clients to create beautiful and natural photos.

Ryan Smith

Ryan is the founder of Play Nice Together, Inc., a full-service digital design agency based in Westchester County. The company serves local businesses with branding, graphic design, website development, website hosting, and systems integration services. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and ballroom dancing.

Nolan Thornton

Nolan is a journalist and screenwriter based in New York’s Hudson Valley. When not writing, he enjoys creating music. He dreams of one day writing his own television show or movie–maybe even based on an original article. More than anything, he enjoys a good story.

Irene Unger

A retired English teacher and now freelance writer, Irene Unger has been living with MS for 24 years. Irene volunteers with the NY Southern Chapter of the MS Society and captains the 2Steppers WalkMS team. She resides in Briarcliff Manor with her husband Geoff, son Ben and dog, Jesse.

Andrew Vitelli

Andrew has been a journalist in Westchester since 2009 and has served as editor of Inside Armonk and as editor-in-chief of The Putnam Examiner and The White Plains Examiner. A Hastings-on-Hudson native, he now lives in White Plains with his wife Zeynep, daughter Zoe, and dog Beasley.