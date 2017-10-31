Horace Greeley’s Athletic Teams on November 5: Making a Difference off the Field, too

Millennials have been called many things, but they aren’t often acknowledged for their consistent and generous support for charities. In fact, 85% of millennial workers made a charitable donation last year, higher than any other demographic group. These young men and women aren’t just donating online, they are also getting personally engaged to support activities in their own communities. This passion to give back is exemplified in the upcoming 4th Annual Greeley All-Athlete Walkathon.

More than a dozen local Horace Greeley athletic teams are coming together to support Pediatric/Adolescent cancer research and programs that assist these children and their families. Now in its 4th year, this grassroots event was started in memory of Gardner Marks (Greeley Class of ’08). Gardner lost his life due to complications from cancer. This year, the walk also honors Horace Greeley student Casey Taub, who bravely fought brain cancer over the past two years but succumbed to it this past summer. Brain and spinal cord tumors are the most common cause of childhood deaths among any specific illnesses and no community is immune.

On November 5th, hundreds of student athletes will walk together on the competition field at Horace Greeley High School. The event will raise awareness and funds for Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors affecting kids and young adults. The Greeley Sports Boosters is sponsoring the Walk and are helping to promote the cause.

If you are interested in fighting Pediatric/Adolescent cancer, please join us on November 5th, from 11am-1pm, at the Horace Greeley High School Competition Field. This year’s slogan, “One Team – One Dream” focuses on the power that individuals can have by working together as part of a universal team. You can also donate to specific athletic teams and the cause at www.makingheadway.org/greeley/.

Proceeds from this event will be split evenly to support two local Chappaqua-based non-profit organizations. The Gardner Marks Foundation is devoted to raising money toward helping families in need of financial support, logistics, and mental health. Now in its 21st year of operation, The Making Headway Foundation provides care and comfort for kids with brain and spinal cord tumors while funding medical research geared toward better treatments and a cure. 100% of donations will go directly to pediatric cancer research or services.