First Ever Halloween Doggie Costume Contest a Hit at the Chappaqua Farmers Market

Wet weather didn’t put a damper on the first ever Halloween dog costume contest at the Chappaqua Farmers Market on Saturday, November 3rd. The event was originally scheduled for the Saturday prior to Halloween but it was raining cats and dogs (ha!) that day so it was rescheduled. The event was sponsored by A New Chance Animal Rescue. The Bedford Hills-based non-profit operates on a foster home model, with the strong belief that boarding and shelters are not replacements for experiencing home life that prepares a dog for successful adoption. A New Chance Animal Rescue relies solely on approved foster homes to house and care for all dogs.

The costumed contestants and their owners marched along the booths of the Farmers Market much to the delight of the vendors and shoppers. Lou, the UPS Dog won 1st Place, Arlo the Hot Dog came in 2nd and the adorable Bumble Bee, Gracie took 3rd Place! Each contestant got yummy doggie treats and the lucky winners received gifts from Wags and Whiskers, Aardvark Pet Supplies and Pets A Go Go, plus of course bragging rights! Proceeds from the event were donated to A New Chance Animal Rescue.