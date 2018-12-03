Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

A Local Winter Wonderland Thanks to Westchester Land Trust

by

In 2009, through a partnership with Town of North Castle and the Village of Mount Kisco, Westchester Land Trust preserved a nearly 30 acre parcel next to Byram Hill Lake in Armonk. The stunning lake is used by recreational fishermen and boaters (Note: permits are required) during warmer months but during the winter it makes a magnificent backdrop for photographs. The preservation protects the drinking water supply for local residents. The conservation easement also protects significant wildlife habitat including forests and wetlands.

Photos courtesy of Westchester Land Trust

