25 Great Reasons to Discover Music in Chappaqua

Proudly celebrating its silver anniversary–a quarter century of service, music and harmony in the community, Music in Chappaqua, lead by director Janet Angier, salutes its students past and present, thanks its outstanding faculty and is excited for the next 25 years of music making! Here’s why:

1. You’re Never Too Young: Early childhood beginners, middle school and high school students are encouraged and welcomed to take up an instrument or improve their skills with our award-winning faculty

2. …And, You’re Never Too Old: Stopped playing when life became busy with career and family? In celebration of our quarter century, Music in Chappaqua is offering new adult students a 15 percent discount to come play and study with us. Just mention this article during the month of June for your first time discount..

3. Amazing Faculty: Enthusiastic, caring, supportive, encouraging, accomplished, and dedicated teachers on staff

4. We Listen to You: We match teachers with students’ learning styles, music preferences, and personalities

5. Award Winning Students: Whether you’re interested in classical music competitions, NYSSMA, NYSMTA, singer-songwriter or vocal competitions, our students are prepared to perform at their highest potential and go on to win across the board

6. Students Pursue Their Passions: Many of our students go on to continue their study at prestigious colleges and universities including The Manhattan School of Music, Interlochen Arts Academy, Julliard, Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Berklee, and more

7. Students Become Professional Performers: Thriving careers in music started at Music in Chappaqua; such as world renowned mezzo soprano Stephanie Marshall, who now performs with the English National Opera, began her studies with our director, Janet Angier

8. All Genres of Music: Classical, Jazz, Broadway, Folk, Bluegrass, Country, Pop, Hip-hop, Rock, Progressive Rock, Metal and everything in between – we teach all styles and levels

9. All Instruments: Voice, Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, Double Bass, Clarinet, Flute, Saxophones, Trumpet, Guitar, Electric Bass, Drums, Songwriting, Harmonica, and Ukulele

10. Easy Scheduling: Open 7 days a week all year round; generally follows the public-school calendar, extremely flexible summer opportunities

11. Flexible Teaching Locations: Lessons are offered in our Chappaqua studios or in the comfort of your home

12. Custom Tailored Curriculum: Your musical aspirations, needs and wants are listened to and a custom tailored program is designed for your private lessons or Rock Workshop experience

13. Specialized Approach: We aim to suit each individual student’s personal artistic and educational requirements

14. Serving Pros and Non-Pros: From absolute beginners to professionals who are preparing to go into the recording studio, all levels of skill are welcome to study with us

15. Positive Learning Environment: With opportunities to meet and make new friends performing or collaborating in rock bands, songwriting sessions, and recitals

16. Confidence and Self Expression: Students are encouraged and inspired with enthusiasm and exuberance; we believe real music making creates students who are comfortable and confident in their performances and with who they are as a person

17. Regular Performance Opportunities: Year-round performances offered including Open Mic Nights, Singer-Songwriter Shows, Formal Recitals, and Rock & Roll Shows

18. Fantastic Performance Venues: Performances take place where so many stars have launched careers; notable venues have included Steinway Hall, The Wainwright House, Rockwood Music Hall, and NYC’s The Bitter End

19. Beautiful Facility: Clean, modern exterior and interior designs, a relaxing lobby welcomes students and guests with visibility into cutting-edge, lesson studios

20. State of the Art Equipment: Four grand pianos, a fully equipped Rock rehearsal room, plus the latest computer hardware and software, all designed to enhance the learning and performance process

21. Beautiful Landscaping: Modern culture, art, architecture and design tucked into a convenient Chappaqua location, our space exudes peace and tranquility; a proud recipient of The Beautification Award from the Town of New Castle

22. Summer Rock and Roll Camp: A highly successful day camp that runs for 6-week long sessions, The New York Rock Academy places kids and teens at any playing level into bands with others of similar age, musical taste, and playing ability

23. Giving Back to The Community: Local groups and activities are sponsored by Music in Chappaqua such as the Town of New Castle’s Summer Concert Series and the recent March For Our Lives Benefit Concert

24. A Trustworthy Business For 25 Years: Proudly celebrating a quarter century of service, music and harmony in the community

25. You! Music in Chappaqua looks forward to welcoming you into our studios soon!