When There’s A Dog in Your Life

BY MAGGIE MAE with RONNI DIAMONDSTEIN

“I’m a dog – a very special dog. I’m a black-and-white, Toy Parti Poodle. My name is Maggie Mae, and I am the Inside Chappaqua Roving Pup Reporter. With a nose for news, I will give you the dog’s eye view of Chappaqua and beyond.” This is how it all began in May 2010 when I started my very first column for Inside Chappaqua magazine. I am honored to be back writing again for the 20th anniversary issue.

Dogs can make a difference in your life in so many ways. My owner tells people that I am the dog that changed her life, and that makes me very happy because I feel so lucky to live with her for the past fifteen years.

“Nobody will ever love you as much as your dog does.” Jean Craighead George

George wrote that in her book “How to Talk to Your Dog.” She was one of my favorite interviews. And truer words were never written. My unconditional love for my owner warms her heart. I am always happy to be around her, and I think she feels the same way. She often takes me with her in the car for company especially when the ride is long. I like to ride in the car. I’m a great travelling companion, and I love when she takes me to a hotel on vacation with her.

“My little dog – a heartbeat at my feet.” Edith Wharton

I know that during the pandemic lockdown my owner appreciated my company a lot. We already were used to being together most of the time since she retired from teaching nine years ago and now works from home as a writer. I know that I have enhanced her life because she thinks about me more than she thinks about herself. And she talks to me all the time. She calls me a “lovebug” and I show her my love with cuddles and kisses.

“I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” Gilda Radner

And even though she’s lived alone most of her life and was never really lonely, I know that she never feels alone because I’m always here for her. I make my owner laugh a lot. She is more relaxed when she’s with me, especially when I stick my head under her hand so she will pat me or when I curl up next to her feet and give her my version of a hug.

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Rodger A. Caras

In our home there is a coffee mug with the saying, “dogs are the best people.” I know I am more than a pet to my owner. I am her family. She is my person. She takes good care of me–I even have pet medical insurance–and she cooks for me. And in return, I know when she needs me by her side. The more she loves me, the more I love her.

“Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell.” Emily Dickinson

She meets a lot of people because of me. The funniest thing is that when we take our walks–and we walk quite a bit–people often say, “Hi Maggie Mae,” to me, and she thinks they don’t know her name. She doesn’t really mind that at all. I’m her child after all, so this pleases her when I’m acknowledged.

“Dogs are our link to paradise.” Milan Kundera

I’ve become her muse of sorts. She has had more writing opportunities because of me. She started the Maggie Mae Pup Reporter blog and has written several stories with me as the main character that are posted on it. I also think she is amused that I act like her. She is very curious, and I am too. And we both like to know what’s going on in the neighborhood.

“Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them.” Thom Jones

My owner says we have a powerful connection, so I asked her to say a few words. “Life is so much better when there’s a dog in your life. One of my friends says that the chance to be loved by a dog is one of the true gifts of life. I couldn’t agree more,” she said. “Maggie Mae, you’re my girl and you bring out the very best in me!”