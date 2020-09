Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of New Castle announced it will be holding its 9/11 memorial ceremony virtually this year, “but with no less solemnity, as we gather together to honor and remember the thousands of lives lost on 9/11 and in the aftermath of these tragic events. When we come together, as we did after 9/11, when we stop looking for differences and start treating each other with kindness, generosity, and love we show the world what it really means to be Americans. This year, more than any other since 2001, we are called upon to remember the lessons of 9/11 and to work hard though our words and deeds to honor the memories of those we lost that day.” You are invited: Friday, September 11 at 6pm Town of New Castle Facebook Page

NCCMC Youtube page

Verizon Fios Channel 47

Altice Optimum Channel 78 More from the Town of New Castle Supervisor’s Report: Current Westchester COVID Data All data related to the COVID pandemic is publicly available. Here are the sources of information: COVID Tracker: https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/

Forward NY Regional Metrics: https://forward.ny.gov/covid-19-regional-metrics-dashboard

Westchester County Map of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by Municipality: https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/ Wake Up Call! “As vacations wrap up, college drop-offs are complete, and school is back in session, we expected to see a small increase in the number of active COVID cases in the community. As far as we know, these new cases are not connected and there is not a “cluster” in our community. Remember: the virus never left, and overall the numbers, which are in the single digits, still look good. How we react right now as a community could have huge implications. If we double down on mask-wearing and social distancing we can stop the spread. These simple things have been proven to work. We’ve come so far…let’s keep it up New Castle!”