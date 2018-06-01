Theater, Concerts and More…

If you have followed the Inside Press long enough, you know that we love the arts. For this special arts edition, we also went out of our way to round up some highlights in and around town that have come to our attention. We encourage you to reserve tickets to your favorite theater company–or discover some new ones here, and the stellar productions and/or lectures and readings planned. For a family bonding experience like no other, don’t forget to take in a Summer Concert too on your favorite town green. So, for a fine afternnoon or evening out, here are some exemplary suggestions we gathered for our June ‘arts’ focus:

Don’t see a production here you’d like us to include? Send a note to grace@insidepress.com with your suggestion for adding in!

‘Anything Goes’

Bon voyage! Anything Goes, showing at the Westchester Broadway Theater from July 5- September 9, is the winner of three 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and considered one of the greatest Tap Dancing musicals of all time. A brassy nightclub singer, a starry-eyed stowaway and Public Enemy No. 13 are booked on a transatlantic luxury liner bound for romance and laughter. Cole Porter’s delightful, delicious, “De-Lovely” first-class score includes some of the musical theatre’s most memorable standards, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” and many more! Visit Westchester’s premier dinner/theater: BroadwayTheatre.com

‘The Dog in the Dressing Room’

The Schoolhouse Theater & Arts Center presents The Dog in the Dressing Room by Deborah Savadge June 14th through July 1st. Get ready for a romantic comedy where jealousies, games and secrets are uncorked along with the champagne! Starring Estelle Bajou, Gregory Perri and Jack Utrata. Savadge is the winner of the Playwrights First Award and the Golden Prize for her play, DARK AT THE CENTER. The play is being directed by Schoolhouse Theater’s Artistic Director Bram Lewis. For more information and tickets, visit: schoolhousetheater.org

Summer Concerts in Armonk

At beautiful Wampus Pond, the whole family is invited to come to one or all of the four free, Saturday (8 p.m.) concerts planned by The Small Town Theater Company. The line-up is as follows:

July 14 Soul: 3D Rhythm of Life

3D Rhythm of Life July 28 Jazz: Charlie Lagond

Charlie Lagond August 11 Rock: 1 Stop Pony Band

1 Stop Pony Band August 25 Broadway: Mew Rochelle Opera

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Whippoorwill Hall, adjacent to the North Castle Public Library. Visit smalltowntheater.com

‘Right to Harm’

At the Clive Davis Arts Center at the New Bedford Playhouse, on June 14, there will be a special screening and Q&A event with legendary New York Times food author, activist and personality, Mark Bittman. Documentary Right to Harm, produced by Hourglass Films, takes a provocative look at the massive and secretive industrial farming business in rural America–and poses the question, “Are the economic rights of agri-businesses more of a priority than the very basic human rights of individual Americans?” Tickets limited; on sale May 21 at Bedfordplayhouse.org

Looking Ahead: Screening and Q&A Event with Glenn Close, July 30.

‘Annie’

Summer Musical Theater and Arts Day Camp will be doing a production of Annie on Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at Whippoorwill Hall, Armonk Library. Tickets are available at the door or by advance reservation, 914 238 0388. Adults are $15, Children 12 and under are $10. The camp runs from June 25-July 13 in Chappaqua from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. The kids will study two instruments, make sets, do fine art, singing, acting, and dancing and have a blast performing the show.

More information: amadeusconservatory.com

No Spring Chicken’

Staged Reading of ‘No Spring Chicken’

By Ginna Hoben With Ginna Hoben and Sheffield Chastain

Friday June 15, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Q&A immediately following. At the Whippoorwill Theatre, North Castle Public Library Kent Place, Armonk hudsonstage.com

“No Spring Chicken’ is a refreshing and heartfelt comedy about one 40-year-old’s effort to achieve, survive, and (without medication) complete a healthy pregnancy, to fulfill her life’s wish to have a child.” Broadway World

And at ‘ChappPac’…

Friends of Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, a New York non-profit (with federal status pending), is working with the Town and community to help create a live cultural arts center in Chappaqua. Friends of ChappPAC will kick off a number of programs and initiatives later this year. Stay tuned for ways to get involved. Or, email Michele Gregson at michelegregson@me.com for information on how to become involved or learn about opportunities to support it.