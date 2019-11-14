The Chappaqua Central School District: A Community for Learning

The Chappaqua Central School District is a nationally renowned suburban school system characterized by highly motivated students, well-educated and forward-thinking staff, and an actively involved parent community. The District offers a rigorous, interdisciplinary academic program and remains committed to providing an excellent education for all students in a supportive environment.

In order to continue Chappaqua’s record of success, the District has embarked on a Strategic Coherence Planning process. This extensive review will assist in aligning and focusing the systems that define Chappaqua’s schools with the reliable acquisition of the identified vital student skills and attributes believed to be the most critical to success beyond Greeley. Social-emotional learning and curriculum alignment will continue to be high priorities moving forward.

As 2016 Capital Bond projects are completed, students are thriving in the new spaces as they grapple with solving challenging real-life problems using the Chappaqua Design Process and critical thinking skills through a collaborative approach. Each elementary school has a Global Learning Center and MakerSpace, each middle school has a STEAM Center, and the high school has an iLab, MakerSpace, STEAM Center, Global Learning Center, Multi-Media Studio, two Instructional Centers, and a Visual Arts Lab. All of these student-centered learning environments support small and large group instruction, independent study, and team collaboration. Students can roll up their sleeves and actively participate in problem-based learning, divergent thinking, and knowledge creation. As a result, students perform well on the Regents exams, SATs and other measures of academic achievement. All six schools consistently rank among the top schools in the county, state, and the nation.

In addition, strong partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and Apple have enabled staff to leverage technology in new ways to provide feedback, personalize instruction, and monitor student progress. The goal is to graduate students who are thoughtful, creative, curious, proactive, imaginative, inventive, and can formulate hypotheses, effectively communicate their ideas, interact well with others, and are personally reflective. These are the students who will be ready for college and the work world.

While the District fully embraces its long history of offering a strong curriculum for core subjects as well as a wide range of Advanced Placement and elective courses that challenge and empower students, extra-curricular activities and athletics also play a key role. They provide students with many positive experiences that help them to become well-rounded individuals. Whether it’s pursuing their passions, discovering hidden talents, meeting people they might not otherwise encounter, or stepping outside of their comfort zones as they pursue something new and completely different, students receive a complete and comprehensive K-12 educational experience.

For more information, please visit ccsd.ws or call 914-238-7200.

Schools

Douglas G. Grafflin Elementary School (K-4, 441 students)

650 King St. • 238-7204 • dg.ccsd.ws

Roaring Brook Elementary School (K-4, 395 students)

530 Quaker Rd. • 238-7205• rb.ccsd.ws

Westorchard Elementary School (K-4, 409 students)

25 Granite Rd. • 238-7206 • wo.ccsd.ws

The three elementary schools foster a love of learning in a nurturing environment that promotes mutual respect and encourages social responsibility. The emphasis is on higher-level thinking skills with the development of essential skills to provide a strong foundation for students to become life-long learners.

The schools are organized in heterogeneous classes with comprehensive support services and technology integrated into the curriculum. The instrumental music program (lessons and group instruction) begins in fourth grade, with students selecting from a variety of string, woodwind, and brass instruments to play as they embark on their exploration of band or orchestra participation.

Elementary teachers nourish students’ emotional lives and guide their social development, instilling in them an appreciation of self-worth, of individual difference, and of global interdependence. They help students learn how to manage freedom and to act ethically so that each may become a responsible, contributing member of a global society, and are supported in their work by a variety of special area teachers as well as teaching specialists. While responsible for covering the District’s challenging curriculum, teachers are encouraged to use their individual talents and interests for the benefit of their students. The end result is a caring and nurturing child-focused environment with student projects and artwork covering just about every inch of the hallways.

Robert E. Bell Middle School (5-8, 623 students)

50 Senter St. • 238-7202 • bs.ccsd.ws

Seven Bridges Middle School(5-8, 584 students)

222 Seven Bridges Rd. • 238-7203 • sb.ccsd.ws

Each school recognizes that young adolescents have unique developmental needs on cognitive, social, emotional and physical levels. The middle school program addresses these needs and builds upon the attributes and unique skills and abilities of every student while providing them with a strong academic foundation.

The middle schools also embrace a team-teaching philosophy, with staff meeting daily to discuss student needs, curricular and instructional issues, and to communicate with parents and support personnel. Students apply creativity and are committed to learning and growth. They are good writers and speakers who express themselves well in many media, and are open-minded and at ease collaborating and cooperating with others. They study core subjects and take courses in technology, computers, art, music, physical education, health and family and consumer science. Foreign language instruction begins in the 5th grade when students have the option of taking Latin, French, or Spanish.

In addition to exploring mini-courses designed to promote critical thinking and analytical skills, there are extensive after-school programs, which include modified sports and clubs and organizations that address other interests of young adolescents.

Horace Greeley High School (9-12, 1,266 students)

70 Roaring Brook Rd. • 238-7201 • hg.ccsd.ws

Greeley students are self-motivated and highly engaged as they are taught to think critically and collaborate to solve problems in all courses. In addition to core subjects (most students take English, social studies, math, science, and foreign language classes through their senior year), students are committed to the fine and performing arts and have an opportunity to take any number of the dozens of electives offered–including shared online courses, a science research course, independent study, and the senior experience internship program. Over two-thirds of the student body participate in more than 85 clubs and organizations, publish two student newspapers, and compete on over 70 sports teams.