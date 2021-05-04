Skin Cancer Awareness Included in May Programming at the NWH Center for Healthy Living

Check the Center’s Full May Line-up of Virtual Classes and Free Events



MOUNT KISCO, NY – A lecture on protecting your skin in conjunction with Skin Cancer Awareness Month is May’s featured program offered by Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living (located next door to Whole Foods). In May, virtual classes for new and future moms include: Breastfeeding, a Mom Squad interactive get together, and Delivering Your Baby During a Pandemic. Other free, virtual classes to help people feel better, get healthier, and have more fun include Chair Yoga, Smoking Cessation, Easy Springtime Cooking, Calming Walking, and a Wellness Wednesday on Stroke Awareness.

The Center for Healthy Living at Chappaqua Crossing supports health and wellness through education, health resources, diverse programing and referrals. For a full list of free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com . All programs are currently offered virtually.

FEATURED EVENTS:

Destination Healthy Skin: How to keep your skin protected all summer long

Wednesday, May 26, 5 – 6 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

In conjunction with Skin Cancer Awareness Month, join dermatologist Alison F. Stallings, MD, FAAD, of NWH and Northwell Health Physician Partners Westchester Health, for a conversation about protecting your skin this summer. Dr. Stallings will discuss early detection of skin cancer; risk factors; skin smart lifestyle and sun protection tips. The program is a collaboration between the CHL and NWH’s Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center.

Register at: Destination Healthy Skin

Chair Yoga:

Mondays, May 17, 24, 11 am to Noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

One of the gentlest forms of yoga, chair yoga adapts yoga positions and poses using a chair for support during standing and balancing poses, allowing for greater stability. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and taking things at your own pace. Chair yoga is suitable for all ages, fitness levels and physical condition; beginners welcome. Toni Russo, MS, RN AHN-BC, RYT-220, a leader in NWH’s Integrative Medicine Team, will lead the workshop.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation Support Group:

Tuesday, May 11, 18, 6 – 7 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Smoking cigarettes is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. A NWH respiratory therapist will facilitate this online video support group. For information, contact Jenn Lucas at NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu or call (914) 666-1868. A link to enter the online group will be sent after registration.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Monday, May 10, 6 – 8 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30/couple

This comprehensive class is taught exclusively by our International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) for women who are considering or have decided to breastfeed. The class will cover advantages of breastfeeding; building and maintaining your milk supply; strategies for success; breastfeeding techniques; diet considerations; nipple care; and tips for partner feeding. Plenty of time is allotted for Q&As, and couples are encouraged to come together. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840

Register at: Virtual Breastfeeding

Mom Squad

Monday, May 10 and 24, Noon – 2 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Please note, this support group–facilitated by a registered nurse–is for mothers who have already delivered their baby. Join with your baby for an interactive social get together to meet other moms and share information about caring for your newborn and yourself. For registration or more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu

Delivering Your Baby at NWH During a Pandemic:

Tuesday, May 11, 2 – 3 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

During this monthly session exclusively for patients who are registered to deliver at NWH, we will provide you with facts about COVID-19 and your labor and delivery experience. These monthly updates include a Q&A with our Mother-Baby Leadership.

Register at: Delivering Your Baby at NWH

Easy Springtime Cooking

Wednesday, May 12, Noon to 1 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Join Registered Dietitian, Amy Rosenfeld, for a virtual cooking demonstration to learn to make easy, fast and delicious springtime meals. Recipes will be provided a few days in advance. If you’d like to cook along with Amy, we recommend prepping ingredients ahead of time. All ages welcome.

Register at: Easy Springtime Cooking

Calming Walking

Tuesday, May 25, 11 to 11:30 am, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Grab your headphones and head outside for a 20-minute calming stroll. Time outdoors can provide soothing stress release and a valuable change in perspective that nurtures mental wellness. Join Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Rachel Merchan, for a combined walking and relaxation program in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Participants will practice adding calming practices into a routine walk, while connecting with nature and engaging in light exercise. The program is designed to have you listen by audio-conference to Rachel while you walk outside. You will receive a phone number to join the call prior to the event. This program is weather dependent. The rain date is Thursday, May 27th at 11 am.

Register at: Calming Walking

Wellness Wednesdays – Stroke Awareness

Last Wednesday of every month, by phone. Wednesday, May 26, 11 – 11:30 am.

Cost: Free

Topic of the Month: Stroke Awareness: a conversation with Akira Todo, MD, Director, Stroke Program at NWH. Grab a snack & a cup of tea, and join us for a monthly phone conference series all about health. Dial in every month to hear the latest information from clinicians & health experts. A conference line will be emailed to you prior to the program. For any questions about this series, please email chl@northwell.edu.

Register at: https://nwhwellnesswednesdays.eventbrite.com