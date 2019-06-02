Pout Pout Delivered Family Entertainment with an Important Message

Families gathered at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center to enjoy a musical performance of The Pout Pout Fish, a popular children’s book brought to life.

Article and Photos By Leslie Regan

The lively musical Pout Pout spreads the important message that everyone should be valued for who they are on the inside, and not judged based on appearance.

The Pout Pout Fish was brought to the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on May 25 by Friends of ChappPAC, a local non profit organization. This newly formed nonprofit was created in order to provide Chappaqua with cultural and live arts and bring families together. Friends of ChappPAC teamed up with another non profit organization–TheaterWorks USA–to put on Saturday’s performances.

Tracy Stein, Vice Chair of the ChappPac Board of Directors, said TheaterWorks brings to life children’s books; their mission is to bring theater to all areas of the country-including underserved areas and schools. “They promote literacy and provide theater to places that might not get it otherwise,” she said.

As part of Friends of ChappPAC’s mission to provide programming also to local underserved communities, it provided tickets to local organizations such as Neighbors Link and The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester, which allowed many children and families to enjoy The Pout Pout fish and the ChappPAC.

Friends of ChappPAC is also working to raise money to kick off its inaugural 2019 Fall Season. “Models like the Jacob Burns Film Center and the Emelin Center for Performing Arts show that community investment is critical to programming,” said Stein.

Friends of ChappPAC would like to continue to help spread the joy of theater, and is seeking additional funding. If anyone would like to join the Executive Committee, they are encouraged to contact Friends of ChappPAC at friendsofchapppac@gmail.com

Leslie Regan is a Lehigh University student with a passion for photography. She studies Psychology and Journalism and enjoys combining her interests by getting to know people and telling their unique stories through photography. She has covered several events for Inside Chappaqua Magazine and has been photographing parties, and families, and special events on her own for the past few years.