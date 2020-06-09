On Call Stylist Asia Dent Offers Organic ‘Farm to Table Hair Products’ & On Trend Salon Services

By Asia Dent

I am a Northern Westchester based hairstylist who works exclusively with a line of certified organic, ammonia free, cruelty free, fair trade, farm-to-table hair care products. Simply Organic Beauty is a line of biodynamic, ecofriendly hair care and hair color products that are made on a state of the art biodynamic /organic farm in Bologna Italy. As a hairstylist with over 20 years of experience and former salon owner, I have worked with a plethora of hair care lines. With the ever growing concerns regarding climate change and our carbon footprint I have researched the trends in the beauty industry and believe that the farm to chair approach of this company is right in step with today’s consumers desire to incorporate organic beauty products into their ever expanding green lifestyle choices. As a resident of Bedford Village for over a decade I support the Bedford 2020 campaign I am thrilled to be able to offer a service that is in line with the ethos of conservation and green living.

As the former owner of Lift Hair Studio, a boutique salon in Astoria, Queens I have seen firsthand how the trends in the beauty industry continue to evolve to satisfy the needs of clients that want to use products that are healthier for their hair. In my search to source the best products for my clients, I have continued to raise the bar for myself by attending seminars, taking classes with the leading industry brands and going to trade shows to stay abreast of the newest techniques and hair care lines.

I chose Simply Organic Beauty because amongst other things, the products have been formulated in the pursuit of the health and wellness of both stylist and their clients. Ultimately what you put on our scalp and skin is as important to your health and wellness as what you eat. It is my wish to harmonize the health and beauty of my clients by offering these amazing products, which have replaced the harsh and harmful chemicals found in traditional salon products with certified organic ingredients, rich nutrients, amino acids, and essential oils that leave my clients hair looking and feeling healthy, vibrant and beautiful!

I am currently a mobile hairstylist that specializes in customized color, precision haircuts, keratin treatments, on trend blowouts and special event styling. I offer my services at private homes, offices and special event venues as well as a private one-on-one salon in Bedford. In my work as a hairstylist I have also made it a point to give back to the community and have donated my time and talents to help families at risk, people suffering with life threatening illnesses and families of incarcerated women, as reported in local media.

Lastly, as the Covid pandemic has altered not only our lives but the way we will conduct our businesses going forward and in an attempt to provide my clients with safe, professional and best in class services, I have recently received a Barbicide Covid-19 certificate. This certification ensures clients that I have been trained in all of the latest disinfection and sterilization procedures and will utilize completely sanitized tools throughout every service.

To book an appointment, call 646-592-3306. Follow @AsiaDent on Instagram, and visit www.salonnorthhair.com