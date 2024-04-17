Off The Record…

Here I am – writing my first The Inside Scoop for Inside Press. Elise Trainor is taking off the training wheels! Having spent many years in the media and advertising world, I’m excited to take these skills and enter the fast paced, creative, and ever-changing business of publishing.

My family and I have lived in Armonk for 23 years and I’m still learning more about our vibrant community and the surrounding towns every day. I intend to highlight as many extraordinary people and events as I can and will always be open to new ideas.

As I reflect on the past three months, I’d like to express my gratitude to the exceptionally gifted Grace Bennett. Grace has had tremendous patience while imparting her invaluable wisdom about the publishing business. It is an honor learning from someone who has inspired, informed, and entertained her readers for 21 years. So, a heartfelt thanks to Grace and to the entire talented Inside Press team – Lisa Samkoff, art director; Ryan Smith, host at insidepress.com; and Tara Madden, account manager. Here’s to our continued success together in the years to come.

To our many remarkable contributors: Your hard work, creativity, and dedication have made my start at The Inside Press exceptional. From thought-provoking articles to stunning visuals, your contributions enrich our publications and provide our readers with engaging content that goes beyond expectations. To our advertisers: We can’t do it without you, and I’m enjoying getting to know each of you personally.

To our moms, dads, & grads – this one is for you! Celebrate the season and be mindful to cherish, appreciate, and connect with your loved ones.

Family is everything!

A special shout out to my mom and dad, whose support knows no bounds. To my kids who make me a proud mom every day. And to my husband – who makes the journey of life full of laughs. Much love and many thanks to you all!