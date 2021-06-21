Northern Westchester Hospital Reaccredited as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) has been reaccredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an independent, internationally recognized patient safety organization. The Robotics Program at NWH has held the designation since 2017. This year, several surgeons from various specialties were also designated as Surgeons of Excellence.

To qualify for accreditation, the NWH robotics program and its physicians underwent a rigorous, top-to-bottom review by SRC, which evaluated all aspects of care, from pre-op evaluation, surgery, post-anesthesia, discharge, post-operative care and patient outcomes. The review looked at surgical floors, intensive care units, and emergency rooms, as well as robotics education for staff and patients. According to SRC, its requirements for accreditation have been shown to improve outcomes and reduce the time patients spend in the hospital.

“Research indicates that there are better outcomes for patients when physicians perform more surgeries, and these designations reflect Northern Westchester Hospital’s excellence as a high-volume center,” says Dr. Bromberg. “Our COERS designation would not exist without our multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and surgical technicians. The leadership within our robotics program creates a systemic culture of excellence that is committed to improving the safety and quality of patient care.” He added, “NWH’s robotic surgery capabilities enable our surgeons to perform less invasive surgery with a greater level of precision. Our patients benefit from: lower risk of infection, decreased blood loss, earlier discharge from hospital, faster recovery times, less postoperative pain and minimal scarring.”

“We’re proud to recognize Northern Westchester Hospital for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

Northwell Health was the first health system to receive the Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). Northwell’s designation came on the heels of SRC recognizing four of its hospitals for their robotic surgery expertise: Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Huntington Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, and South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. Currently, Northwell Health’s accredited hospitals include: Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Marzano Center at Huntington Hospital/Northwell, North Shore University Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

For more information on the NWH Robotics Program, visit https://nwh.northwell.edu/robotic-surgery. To learn more about SRC and the accreditation process, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

News courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital and Northwell Health.