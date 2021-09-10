New Castle Community Day Returns Saturday, September 18! Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chappaqua

Mark your calendars: The annual New Castle Community Day, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chappaqua in cooperation with the Town of New Castle, will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the downtown Chappaqua Train Station Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Rotary of Chappaqua President Marlene Canapi described the event is a community gathering with entertainment, food and refreshments, rides for kids, music, informational booths for community organizations, vendors, service providers, volunteer corps, religious groups, and many more.

“We look forward to welcoming and celebrating our community in person!”

In addition, the Rotary announced that Northwell Health & Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be administering:

the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 18 and up

the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and up

Booster vaccine to anyone who is eligible

About the Rotary Club

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

What we do

Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 35,000+ clubs work together to:

Promote peace

Fight disease

Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene

Save mothers and children

Support education

Grow local economies

Mission

We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Vision statement

Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.



Guiding Principles



These principles have been developed over the years to provide Rotarians with a strong, common purpose and direction. They serve as a foundation for our relationships with each other and the action we take in the world.



Object of Rotary

The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:

FIRST: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;

SECOND: High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;

THIRD: The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life;

FOURTH: The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

The Four-Way Test

The Four-Way Test is a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages, and Rotarians recite it at club meetings:

Of the things we think, say or do

Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Avenues of Service

We channel our commitment to service at home and abroad through five Avenues of Service, which are the foundation of club activity.

Club Service focuses on making clubs strong. A thriving club is anchored by strong relationships and an active membership development plan.

Vocational Service calls on every Rotarian to work with integrity and contribute their expertise to the problems and needs of society.

Community Service encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.

International Service exemplifies our global reach in promoting peace and understanding. We support this service avenue by sponsoring or volunteering on international projects, seeking partners abroad, and more.

Youth Service recognizes the importance of empowering youth and young professionals through leadership development programs.

News Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Chappaqua

