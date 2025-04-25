May & June: My Sweet Spot

As spring gives way to summer, May and June emerge as months of profound celebration, marking both personal and cultural milestones. These months are filled with transitions, and moments of joy that bring people together. From academic achievements to weddings, from honoring parents to commemorating history, May and June remind us of life’s important passages and the beauty of shared experiences.

In May, we honor our moms on Mother’s Day, observe the official start to summer on Memorial Day and let’s not forget Cinco de Mayo!

In my family, June is a huge month of celebration! It’s every family member’s birthday, including mine, except for my son who refused to join us until July. My parents will be married for 60 years this June – a big milestone! There’s also Father’s Day, Juneteenth a variety of graduation ceremonies.

Our Armonk cover story introduces us to the Livanos’s, owners of Armonk’s Moderne Barn Restaurant. Writer Abby Luby spoke with Livanos siblings Nick, Bill, and Corina who shared stories of their journey in the food business, the importance of family and their love of Armonk. Thanks to Cathy Pinsky www.pinskystudio.com for capturing beautiful shots of this remarkable family.

What a thrill to meet the extraordinary chef Peter Kelly, now of Basso by PXK in Chappaqua. Stacey Pfeffer wrote a great article about the culinary genius who is as nice as he is talented. The best part was sitting with Stacey to sample some of Chef Kelly’s dishes. Thanks to Carolyn Simpson www.doublevisionphotographers.com for her gorgeous photos.

Martin Wilbur, who had been the long-time editor-in-chief for The Examiner, took on a few assignments with us and we were lucky to have him. Our cover story takes us to the bustling streets of Pleasantville where the village has welcomed Wonder – a fast-food delivery, take out and dine in service combining multiple restaurants in one place. Thanks to Donna Mueller www.greatkeepsakes.com for her wonderful photos of the event.

As the days grow longer and summer approaches, May and June invite us to pause and appreciate life’s milestones, both big and small. Whether celebrating academic success, love, family, or historical progress, these months remind us of the importance of honoring achievements, cherishing connections and embracing the spirit of celebration.

A huge thanks to our incredible contributors! I love these issues – my first as Publisher/Editor-in-Chief. A final thank you to Grace Bennett, Inside Press Founder, for sharing her wisdom and trusting me with her prized possession. I promise to make you proud!

Have a joyful spring season!

Elise Trainor

Publisher/Editor-in-Chief