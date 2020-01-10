Magi Shower Kids with Gifts at Northern Westchester Hospital’s Annual Three Kings Day celebration

In honor of Three Kings Day—aka the Feast of the Epiphany—when three wise men presented gifts to baby Jesus, three elaborately costumed Magi and their assistant distributed gifts to young children as parents, and Northern Westchester Hospital pediatrician Dr. Peter Richel and chief of pediatrics Dr. Vicki Buetti-Sgouros (NWH), led the celebration. The event, a beloved, annual tradition sponsored by NWH’s Department of Pediatrics and Neighbors Link, supports both organizations’ commitment to serving the community and celebrates the cultural traditions of Westchester’s Latino residents.

About Northern Westchester Hospital Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH), a member of Northwell Health, provides quality, patient-centered care that is close to home through a unique combination of medical expertise, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to humanity. Over 650 highly-skilled physicians, state-of-the-art technology and professional staff of caregivers are all in place to ensure that you and your family receive treatment in a caring, respectful and nurturing environment. NWH has established extensive internal quality measurements that surpass the standards defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Hospital Quality Alliance (HQA) National Hospital Quality Measures. Our high-quality standards help to ensure that the treatment you receive at NWH is among the best in the nation. For more information, please visit www.nwhc.net and connect with us on Facebook .

About Northwell Health Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.