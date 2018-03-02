Living Proof: Multi Arts Evening to Shine a Light on Mental Health Issues

The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA), The Lagond Music School, and Music & Miles: Changing Minds are thrilled to join forces for a new multi-arts evening of energizing performances shining a light on mental health issues and the power of the arts as a vehicle in sharing one’s story of healing in the face of adversity.

To be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, Living Proof will feature individuals sharing their personal and inspiring stories of resilience, creating hope and meaning for others who are experiencing mental health issues.

The evening of expressive arts will benefit the Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund at The Lagond Music School and The Mental Health Association of Westchester. Performers include the Bruce Williams Quartet, Brianna Mae Clements, John Gillispie, Rebecca Haviland, Elizabeth Erin Kemler, Bianca Muniz, and Radioactive Zebra. Presenting artists include Anabelle Hiller and Nathaniel Galka. The evening will be emceed by radio DJs Coach and Bruce Figler of 107.1 The Peak, a media partner of the event.

The Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund was established to honor and remember Miles Applebaum, a guitar student who studied at The Lagond Music School and later the Boyer School of Music and Dance at Temple University. Miles died by suicide at the age of 21 in 2014, and the Scholarship Fund was created to carry on his dream by providing aspiring musicians the opportunity to ignite their passion and study music at Lagond Music School, a nonprofit musical haven for students of all ages.

“The idea of Living Proof resonated for me that no matter what challenges we face, we can tap into our strength and courage to push through the hardest of times while giving hope and healing to others who have struggles of their own,” said Shari Applebaum, Miles’ mother and a Suicide Bereavement Specialist at MHA. “There’s no better way to honor Miles than through music and the arts which was the fabric of his life.”

Proceeds will also benefit The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA), a community-based non-profit that provides behavioral health services, community education and advocacy work. “We are honored that MHA has been chosen as a beneficiary of this powerful event and are excited to partner with these wonderful organizations to raise awareness of mental health issues in our community,” said MHA CEO Charlotte Östman, LCSW-R. “We believe strongly in the power of sharing our voices and stories and are thrilled to see mental health take center stage at Living Proof.”

“The Miles Applebaum Scholarship Fund is particularly dear to Lagond Music as we worked side by side with Miles for years. Miles’ passion for the music he loved is something we should never forget,” said Rosanne Lana, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Lagond Music School. “As performers, I feel the Applebaum family has allowed us to rejoice in our calling as artists, entertainers and storytellers.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the event features a selection of hors d’oeuvres, spirits and desserts followed by performances, a silent and live auction and the presentation of the 2018 music scholarship. $100 general admission; $40 tickets for attendees 25 years and younger. For more information and tickets, visit www.musicandmiles.org

For more than 70 years, The Mental Health Association of Westchester has promoted mental health in Westchester through advocacy, community education and direct services. MHA offers a range of services that are recovery-oriented, trauma-informed and individualized to promote recovery and wellness. To learn more, visit www.mhawestchester.org.

Lagond Music School is a charitable organization dedicated to music education and live music performance. Lagond seeks to identify and serve a diverse community of students, and provide a stimulating, creative environment that generates enthusiasm and motivation for music. It is innovative and dynamic, taking a professional approach in teaching not only the technical and theoretical knowledge of music, but the application of it in the professional world. For more information, visit www.lagondmusic.org.

Music & Miles: Changing Minds celebrates life and supports music education and performance while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention among teens and young adults. Proceeds raised by Music & Miles: Changing Minds benefit The Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund at Lagond Music School, as well as behavioral health nonprofits. For more information, visit www.musicandmiles.org.