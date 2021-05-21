Jubilant Mood and ‘Sense of Rebirth’ at Ribbon Cutting for the ‘A Seafood Market Grill’ in Pleasantville

By Grace Bennett

Pleasantville, NY— It felt like far more than a simple ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday to celebrate the opening of the new A Seafood Market Grille on 49 Wheeler Avenue–directly across from the Pleasantville Pharmacy and immediately next door to Soul Brewery.

Comments by Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce and town and county public officials spoke of a ‘rebirth’ to the community in general following a pandemic year that brought unprecedented challenges to the business community, and of course, to everyone else too.

Standing proudly with those gathered were proprietor Yuliia Aquije, who lives with her husband Pablo and daughter in Hawthorne, and Chef Matthew Evans. In a separate interview, Yuliia told the Inside Press that she and Pablo had searched throughout the area for the right location, and were ultimately charmed by Wheeler Avenue.

The store’s opening however had been delayed for six months due to Covid-related challenges.

Expressions of relief and encouragement to the couple and to ‘Chef Evan’ were freely shared.

“We want to be the wind behind your sails… in the friendly environment of 10570,” said Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer. “We know what a difficult time it was to get here.”

Westchester County’s Shari Ascher, representing George Latimer, noted: “It’s thrilling to have some good news that we are moving in the right direction.”

“I’d love to be at a new ribbon cutting every day in this county,” Ascher said, noting Latimer’s strong record of support for the business community. “We urge residents to support local business.’

Mostly, it was a jubilant mood under a bright sun and crystal blue skies. PCTV’s Nick Antonaccio, who opened the ceremony, welcomed the new owners and expressed his enthusiasm for the selection. Along with a full array of fish and seafood items, the new grill offers select prepared foods, such as rice and noodle-based dishes, an already popular soft shell crab sandwich, and non-seafood items too, such as pulled pork Cuban sandwiches. “There’s something for everyone,” exclaimed Chamber board member Margaret Cunzio who presented Yuliia with a Certificate of Appreciation. Cunzio invited attendees to try a fresh shucked Virginia Oyster from Chesapeake Bay, and it was indeed delicious paired with a delicate minuet sauce by Chef Evan.

As Chef Evan uses sushi grade tuna, sushi offerings are planned soon, too.

Village trustee and board member Paul Alvarez stated that the town welcomed the new addition “with open arms… anything you need,” he said.

Chamber President Bill Flooks warmly welcomed the couple too to Wheeler Avenue which he called “the heart of the village.”

In a separate conversation inside the Soul Brewery, another exciting new establishment opened recently by Allen Wallace, Peter Scherer noted that Wheeler Avenue, and Pleasantville at large along Washington and Marble Avenues, have already become “known more and more for our restaurant scene,” but with this grill and other specialty shops opening in town, food specialty offerings to residents are becoming increasingly varied too.”

A Seafood Market Grill will be open every day of the week from 9-7, and on Sunday, 9-4. “We can take orders online at the website and have curbside pick up too,” shared Yuliia. When asked how her business’s opening has been faring since early April, she said. “People are coming in, little by little. We hope more people find out that we are open with great, fresh seafood here!”