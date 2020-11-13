Home is Where the HeART is: Time Out and IN with Evan Lorberbaum

Please, let us take this time to dive into the heart of your home; where the art is (not?).

Did you know that having art in your home is just as important as having breathable air within its walls? Have you considered that your children require bright colors and creative visuals to inspire and encourage innovative thinking (especially now that they are stuck at home with you most days)? Could you allow yourself to be vulnerable and understand why an artless home-office could actually be making it harder for you to do your job?

The home, where you’ve been spending more time than ever before, craves the ability to fill its inhabitants with personality, originality, mood, color, culture, inspiration, empathy, and character. What you hang on your walls, stand on your floors, or loop thru your exposed rafters, speaks volumes about you. Loud volumes.

So, now that the base is bumping, allow me to introduce you to a fellow Armonkian, Evan Lorberbaum. Evan is a visual artist who creates under the moniker ELO, which is short for his movement “Encourage Life Originality”. ELO aims to inspire others to reach their full potential in life through embracing their own individuality. ELO’s artistic style and vision is influenced by graffiti, abstract expressionism and his own relationship with time, personal growth and pop culture. Armonk is art savvy–thanks to the Armonk Outdoor Art Show–a great place for him to call home and office.

Evan has an interesting story to tell of how his journey all began. He also gives you this feeling that things can take off really fast, really quickly. He is a natural artist. I believe this is why his art speaks; even when left wordless.

“if art could talk”

With the new(ish) demand for a home office and some space for your kids to be schooled at, Evan has started working directly with decorators, realtors, and homeowners. He is bringing air to suffocated places, lifting walls beyond their 2D-selves. Suddenly you find your brain functioning differently, better, and you hear your kids talking to each other with vigor about the difference between teal and turquoise.

If art could talk, I think it would ask, “why am I here?” Maybe, “why the heck am I hanging on YOUR wall?”

Meeting an artist and pursuing a unique, personable buying experience affords you the opportunity to have these answers. It allows you to tell your friends and family why the piece exists when they come over for dinner and ask you about it (once you can have company again). It comes with a story. Your story. No one else could tell that same story because it’s your art that you bought and no one else was there. And then the art hangs and tells its’ own story. Even as you sleep. No dialogue is needed.

Throughout our interview, I made a few internal chuckles (maybe some slipped out) when I realized we had some similar thoughts about art and life and knowing that his mother and I both attended the same college (Bear down!). But there was one thing that really stuck out to me. Evan muttered something that made me feel ok about something I never really thought was ok. As so it goes “never be afraid to move art around your house.”

Folks, the purple flower doesn’t HAVE to stay on THAT white wall and the whimsical sculpture doesn’t HAVE to be stuck in a corner of the laundry room. Breathe in. Breathe out.

“something meaningful”

I encourage you to reach out to Evan for whatever reason you feel so inclined. Don’t overthink it or second-guess yourself. If you find yourself envious, go get inspired and pick up a can of spray paint on your way home. If you want to commission Evan to paint meaning ON something meaningful or help you upcycle and bring life back to your grandma’s old vanity, he is up for the opportunity and purpose. Whether you want someone to paint your silhouette on a surfboard, or design custom sneakers, or you just want to visit his studio, he will welcome you and your spirit. You will leave feeling refreshed, enlightened, and surprisingly, listened to. Perhaps he’ll even loan you a collector’s piece to try out in your space.

You need art to survive. Your children need art to thrive. The world needs art to breathe. And you can’t have a heart if you don’t have any art.

Evan’s journey includes travel, graffiti, musical inspirations, and collecting his own sort of oddities and collectibles. His art is displayed in libraries, office buildings, hotels, commercial spaces, residences, and outdoor areas all throughout the tri-state and his residential collectors are country-wide. Evan also hosts other artists, collectors, designers, and realtors, at his home studio.

Some interesting nuggets about Evan: • One of his childhood camp counselors owns numerous pieces of his art (and so do a handful of other buyers). • He is a graduate of the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he focused on the Business of Art & Entrepreneurship, and was recognized as an Honor Scholar. • This is his 4th year participating in the Armonk Outdoor Art Show. • ELO, in collaboration with Garrixon Studio, created a 1/1 New York City inspired Nike SB Dunk that incorporates his original artwork, as well custom printed leather that pays homage to the city, named “What the NYC”. • Throughout the pandemic, Evan donated proceeds from his paintings to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

To learn more about Evan’s work or to inquire about a private tour, visit www.elovisualart.com