Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Memory Keepers: GenerationsForward Speaker Series-Sandra Mehl

Please join the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Memory Keepers GenerationsForward Speaker Series on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Sandra Mehl is a first generation American who lost several family members in the Holocaust. She tells the story of the heroic deeds of the Horner and Kellner families, who lived in Poland, Germany, and Belgium. She shares her experiences growing up with survivors offering the message of hope for the next generations–how to shift from surviving to thriving.

Although Sandra’s story evolved from a commitment to keeping her family’s values and traditions alive and a desire to gift a unique legacy to her grandson, Zev, on the occasion of becoming a Bar Mitzvah, she is also determined to help the next generation to accept the call to action to make certain “never again.”

Sandra will discuss a family menorah that survived in her family leaving Nazi Europe. Last year, she took the menorah to the Antique Judaica Roadshow to have the menorah appraised. Learn what she discovered as she shares a story of the lengths some of us will go in order to put family first and foremost.

Sandra graduated from Columbia University and is a Licensed Master of Social work and practitioner of energy medicine. She has also taught Hebrew and Global Studies in community schools.

