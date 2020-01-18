Gullotta House Presents ‘Escape from Sing Sing Plunge 2020’

Saturday, February 15, 12 p.m. – 12:10 p.m at Louis Engel Park Beach in Ossining

A Benefit to Help Westchester Residents Facing Hardships

Much Needed Funds Will be Raised for Scholarships Supporting Local High School Seniors

By Grace Bennett

Get ready, get set… everyone is invited to join the fun and take the Escape from Sing Sing plunge at beautiful Louis Engel Park Beach in Ossining! You’ll be helping to benefit Westchester residents facing hardships and raise some much needed dollars for local high school scholarships too, thanks to the efforts of the Gullotta House, an an all volunteer organization and all its sponsors supporting this now third annual event. Matthew Gullotta asks that each participant commit to raising at least $100. The event will take place on February 15th, 12 p.m.-12:10 p.m..

There’s a happy pay off too for each courageous plunger: “When you raise $125 it gets you a long sleeved event shirt!” says Gullotta.

In fact, there are a whole range of benefits to becoming a sponsor, too, at the $50, $250 and $500 and up levels (which includes a three minute talk about your business at the event!). Find out more by emailing your team or businesses name, or your individual or family interest to gullottahouse@gmail.com. To sponsor this event or a person, visit www.gullottahouse.org

Please note: Everyone must wear sneakers or water shoes and sign waivers. Costumes are allowed. Most important: HAVE FUN!

Grace Bennett is founder, publisher and editor in chief of the Inside Press since 2003.

Inside Press is a proud media sponsor of ‘Escape from Sing Sing Plunge 2020’