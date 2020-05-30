‘Getting to Know’ & Celebrate Some of the Wonderful Seniors in the Horace Greeley Class of 2020

Just Between Us: In a class of 342 students graduating, as is the case for this year’s soon to be graduating Class of 2020 at Horace Greeley High School, there are that many joy-filled reasons to celebrate. While conversation of how graduation will play out swirls about, we thought a simple early glimpse of that joy was in order. Fortunately, despite all the challenges of this pandemic, a group of parents took time out to respond to our requests to share a little bit about why they are feeling so proud of their own student. We are thrilled to offer a sampling from this amazing class and have the opportunity to ‘pair’ parent words with beautiful photographs, most of them by Donna Mueller, www.greatkeepsakes.com I also took time out to discuss the class at large with Horace Greeley High School Principal Andrew Corsilia, who stated that “the whole community wants to celebrate them. We’re just incredibly proud of this class.” My full interview with Mr. Corsilia can be found here https://www.theinsidepress.com/greeley-principal-a-preview-of-plans-to-celebrate-a-mature-and-community-minded-class-of-2020/ In the meantime, read on about the accomplishments and aspirations of each of these soon to be graduates, as described by their respective families. Congrats in advance to the entire Class of 2020 from everyone at The Inside Press. — Grace Bennett

Emma Cohen

“Emma Cohen is second generation HGHS graduate. Her mom, Eileen Kloper-Cohen is Class of ‘85. Emma has wanted to be a physical therapist since her first dance- related injury. She was/is a ballet dancer and had a stress fractures in her foot ( a common dancer’s injury). She was devastated with her injury and thought she was never going to dance again. With a lot of physical therapy and support she was back on her feet and back on pointe. Her dedication to dance rules her world. She spent many years commuting to New York City after middle school and high school to get to the dance studio on time. She would drive hours each day, training and dancing for hours, and arriving home after 8:30/9 p.m/ each night to just start her homework. It was a huge commitment. In Emma’s junior year, she decided to dance with a local studio & concentrate on her school work and have more personal time with friends and family.”





Nicholas Gonzalez

Nicholas has been involved in scouting since he was in first grade. He has always had a love of nature, and learning new skills. He recently became an Eagle Scout with Chappaqua Troop 2. His involvement in scouting has invoked a strong commitment to helping others through a variety of community service projects. For his Eagle Scout project, he built an Adirondack style lean-to for the Chappaqua Friends Nursery School, of which he is an alum, as a space for outdoor education and dramatic play. His involvement in scouting also peaked his interest in First Aid which led him to join the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Youth Corps. Nick will be attending Bates College in Maine where he will major in History, pursue a pre-med track, and take advantage of all of the wonderful nature Maine has to offer!

Kobe Lane

“Kobe moved to Chappaqua in the middle of his 8th grade year from rural Maine. When he arrived to Chappaqua to be part of a new family and a new life, he was considered two grade levels behind the other kids. It was a real struggle, but he persevered through every challenge or setback. Along the way, there were many teachers who helped my child catch up and guide him to succeed. Kobe’s not an “A” student but he will graduate high school–that alone is an accomplishment. So, thank you to the teachers and guidance counselors at Robert Bell and Horace Greeley. While I am sad that I will likely not see him walk across the stage in a cap and gown, it does not matter. He knows and I know, he made it. Moreover, high school does not determine your destiny. You determine your destiny. Kobe may not have gold stars or AP credits or whatever else shows you were a super star in high school. At age 13, Kobe moved in with complete strangers. He moved 300 miles away from everything he had ever known. He made friends who come from a very different background. He worked to catch up academically and has been successful in managing all those changes. This is an incredible accomplishment and I am amazingly proud of him. Success has many definitions.”

Luke McHugh

“Luke is graduating Horace Greeley High School and will be attending Lehigh University’s School of Engineering. Luke has always loved technology and problem-solving. Greeley has been a nurturing environment for his interests as the school offers a variety of STEAM classes. Luke’s other passion is swimming; he is a four-year member of the Greeley Swim Team that has won both the Division One and Section One Championships for all four of his years (Go G-Swim!); he is a also a three-year NY State qualifier and team captain. Congratulations to Luke and all the seniors graduating high school in 2020!”

Ryan Raicht

“Ryan is an incredible brother, son, and friend. He has worked hard and consistently in every aspect of his life. Since he was in elementary school, Ryan has been committed to playing baseball competitively. He will be pitching for Washington & Lee next spring. Ryan altered much of his life to become a competitive player; he gave up summer activities, committed to a workout and nutritional plan, and was solely focused on baseball, academics, and family. Fully understanding that very few people can participate in athletics beyond high school and even fewer can pitch at college, he remained focused and disciplined. As the youngest player on almost every one of his teams, Ryan rose to the occasion. He has matured into a positive, thoughtful young man. And, we are most proud of the person whom he has become.”



Emma Rosh

“Emma is joy – her sharp sense of humor is always appreciated and even more so during this challenging time. We are incredibly proud of her impressive accomplishments but even more proud that she is kind, thoughtful & compassionate. Wishing Emma and everyone in the Class of 2020 heartfelt congratulations and all the best, always!”