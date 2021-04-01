Full Line-Up of April 2021 Virtual Programming at Northern Westchester Hospital: Save the Dates!

Reducing risk of heart disease, chair yoga, smoking cessation, classes for new and future moms, and Wellness Wednesday among virtual events this April offered by Northern Westchester Hospital and the Center for Healthy Living

An expert panel on reducing the risk of heart disease is April’s featured program at Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living. April’s virtual classes for new and future moms include breastfeeding, newborn care, a Mom Squad interactive get together, delivering your baby during a pandemic, and an infant/child safety class. Other free, virtual classes to help people feel better, get healthier, and have more fun include chair yoga, smoking cessation, a Spring Break Cooking Club, and Wellness Wednesday.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living supports health and wellness through education, health resources, diverse programing and referrals. For a full list of upcoming Free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com . All programs are currently offered virtually.

FEATURED EVENT:

Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart – Reducing your Risk for Heart Disease

Monday, April 19, 5-6 pm live on Zoom

Cost: Free

Join experts from the Seema Boesky Heart Center at NWH for a down-to-earth conversation about reducing your risk for heart disease at any age and the latest advancements in cardiac care including treatment available at NWH’s Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Labs. The panel will be moderated by Melissa Hernandez, DScPAS, PA-C, advanced clinical provider, NWH Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Labs. She is joined by Carl Reimers, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Northern Westchester Hospital, and Northwell Cardiology Service Line Director for Westchester County; and Subbarao Choudry, MD, Director, Northern Westchester Hospital Electrophysiology Lab.

Register at: Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart

Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Monday, April 5, 6:00 – 8:00pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30/couple

This comprehensive class is taught exclusively by our International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) for women who are considering or have decided to breastfeed. The class will cover advantages of breastfeeding; building and maintaining your milk supply; strategies for success; breastfeeding techniques; diet considerations; nipple care; and tips for partner feeding. Plenty of time is allotted for Q&As, and couples are encouraged to come together. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840

Register at: Virtual Breastfeeding

Chair Yoga:

Mondays, April 5, 12, and 19, 11 am to Noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

One of the gentlest forms of yoga, chair yoga adapts yoga positions and poses using a chair for support during standing and balancing poses, allowing for greater stability. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and taking things at your own pace. Chair yoga is suitable for all ages, fitness levels and physical condition; beginners welcome. Toni Russo, MS, RN AHN-BC, RYT-220, a leader in NWH’s Integrative Medicine Team will lead the workshop.

Register at: chair yoga

Smoking Cessation:

Wednesday, April 7, Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 21, 6 to 7 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Smoking cigarettes is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. A NWH respiratory therapist will facilitate this online video support group. For information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu or call (914) 666-1868.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Virtual Newborn Care Class

Thursday, April 8, 6:00 – 8:00pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30/couple

Topics include newborn care, feeding patterns, common parental concerns, and the role of pediatricians during your baby’s stay at the hospital. Upon availability, a pediatrician will join at the end of class for a Q&A session. Please note, this support group is for mothers who have already delivered their baby. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu

Mom Squad

Monday, April 12, Noon to 2 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Please note, this support group–facilitated by a registered nurse–is for mothers who have already delivered their baby. Join with your baby for an interactive social get together to meet other moms and share information about caring for your newborn and yourself. For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu.

Delivering Your Baby at NWH During a Pandemic:

Tuesday, April 13, 2-3 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

During this monthly session exclusively for patients who are registered to deliver at NWH, we will provide you with facts about COVID-19 and your labor and delivery experience. These monthly updates include a Q&A with our Mother-Baby Leadership.

Register at: Delivering Your Baby at NWH

Virtual Infant/Child Safety Class:

Monday, April 19, 6-8 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $50/couple

This class is recommended for anyone living with or caring for an infant. Learn how to respond to a choking baby and other safety concerns, including car seats, poison control and home safety. Advance registration required.

Register at: Infant/Child Safety Class

Wellness Wednesdays – A Phone Conference Series

Last Wednesday of every month, by phone. Wednesday, April 28, 11:00-11:30am.

Cost: Free

Topic of the Month: COVID-19 vaccine information with Debra A. Spicehandler, MD, co-chief of Medicine – Infectious Diseases at NWH. Grab a snack & a cup of tea, and join us for a monthly phone conference series all about health. Dial in every month to hear the latest information from clinicians & health experts.

Register at: https://nwhwellnesswednesdays.eventbrite.com

or dial 1-929-436-2866 to join the program: when prompted enter the Webinar ID: 942 77713429 followed by the # sign. You will hear music until the program starts at 11 am.

