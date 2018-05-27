Family Fun Plans for Armonk Lion’s Club Fol-de-Rol and Country Fair

Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Come to the 44th annual Armonk Lion’s Club Fol-de-Rol and Country Fair, June 7-10, and give your family an experience to remember! Enjoy a pie eating contest, face painting, pig races, carnival rides and midway games! Visit food and craft vendors and check out musical entertainment. The fair is held in Wampus Brook Park, Armonk and starts Thursday night, June 7th with a DJ, rides and food from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rides continue Friday night from 6 pm to 10 pm. On the weekend, there will be craft vendors in addition to rides, live music and lots of other entertainment for the whole family.

The Armonk Lions Club is a volunteer service organization that runs the fair as its only fundraiser. All money raised is used to support local community organizations and projects, and to help people in need by donating to organizations like Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Meals on Wheels. The club also sponsors a scholarship for two deserving seniors from Byram Hills High School. This year we are also sponsoring Puppies Behind Bars, training service dogs as companions for returning US Veterans.

Admission is free! Tickets or a bracelet are sold for the rides. We also sell raffle tickets to support our service work, with prizes of cash, a TV, sports tickets, etc. Raffles may be purchased through our website or in person at the fair.

Come for the food, come for the fun and come to support the Armonk Lions Club. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 7th and June 8th; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 9th (rides open at Noon), and Noon to 5 p.m. on June 10th. The Fol de Rol is located in Wampus Brook Park, at Maple Avenue and Bedford Road in Armonk, NY. Visit ww.armonklions.org or go the Armonk Lions Fol de Rol and crafts festival facebook page for more information.