County’s 9/11 Ceremony to Take Place 3 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla–and Livestreamed

“In a solemn ceremony like never before at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, Westchester County will pay tribute to those lost during tragic events of September 11, 2001 and heroes who gave their life helping us all move forward in its aftermath. Standing before “The Rising,” the County’s beautiful 9/11 Memorial, County Executive George Latimer will honor the Westchester residents who passed on that devastating day nineteen years ago, as well as those who have died from 9/11 related illness since the attacks.

Latimer said: “While we face societal challenges like never before in our current day, we must never forget the events that unfolded in front of the world’s eyes that morning nineteen years ago. That day changed all of us, and we will always continue to grieve. From the souls lost, to the heroes who selflessly rushed in that we are still losing to this day, we must – and we will – always honor them here in Westchester County.”

Tony Aiello, CBS 2 New York reporter, will emcee the event, adding: “I moved to Westchester in 1999 and remember well the tragic impact the terror attack had on the County. I was honored to emcee the County’s very first 9/11 commemoration in 2002, and it will be a privilege to once again gather with friends and neighbors to remember those we lost.”

Following pandemic protocols, Rev. Troy DeCohen, Senior Pastor Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church, will lead the ceremony with a pre-recorded prayer: “We as Americans and citizens of good conscience of this great land humble ourselves in prayer reflecting on the thousands of lives lost and the thousands of families that still grieve their loss.”

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors, led by the Westchester County Police Department’s Ceremonial Unit Color Guard, followed by Pipes and Drums of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester County. United States Congresswoman Nita Lowey will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” by Lindsay Towers from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and Concordia College’s Brass Ensemble will play – adding music to the solemn backdrop of the memorial.

Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin, who will speak at the ceremony, said: “Unfortunately, this year, we can’t physically provide a shoulder to lean on to the families and friends of those we lost 19 years ago. We can’t wrap our arms around the loved ones of the first responders or those who worked the pile in the days and months afterward. But we will never forget their sacrifice. Let’s honor them by committing ourselves anew to the spirit of unity and shared purpose their loss inspired in us all.”

A commemorative wreath will then be laid on the “Beam of Remembrance” by Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, a steel beam that was pulled from the ashes of the World Trade Center, and dedicated to the County as a lasting reminder of our nation’s sacrifice and strength on that fateful day.

Adding to the interfaith prayer at the ceremony, Imam Qari Amjad Karim of the Westchester Muslim Center said: “As our country remembers the heartbreaking events of September 11, 2001 – we turn to prayer at a time when our nation is facing unprecedented challenges – now more than ever we need mercy and strength to guide us on the right path.”

The names of those who were lost, as displayed on the “Circle of Remembrance,” will be read allowed by District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, County Clerk Tim Idoni and members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. The names of the Westchester County men and women who died on September 11, 2001 are as follows:

William Abrahamson

Peter Craig Alderman

Kazuhiro Anai

Sharon Balkcom

Yelena Belilovsky

Michael J. Berkeley

George Bishop

Michael A. Boccardi

Michelle Renee Bratton

Thomas M. Brennan

Jonathan Eric Briley

Mark Brisman

Lloyd Brown

Ronald Bucca

Tom Burke

Mary T. Caulfield

Alex Ciccone

Kevin Francis Cleary

Robert J. Coll

Helen Crossin-Kittle

Joan Cullinan

Patrick W. Danahy

Dwight Darcy

Marisa DiNardo

Simon Dedvukaj

Simon A. Dhanani

John J. Doherty

Christopher Michael Duffy

Paul Fiori

Thomas Fitzpatrick

Kevin Joseph Frawley

Alan W. Friedlander

John Patrick Gallagher

Charles Garbarini

Peter Gelinas

Kieran Joseph Gorman

Yugi Goya

Gary Haag

Richard B. Hall

Vincent Halloran

Ward Haynes

Nobuhiro Hayatsu

Katsuyuki Hirai

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.

Montgomery McCullogh Hord

Louis Steven Inghilterra

Ariel Louis Jacobs

Arthur Joseph Jones

Douglas G. Karpiloff

Satoshi Kikuchihara

Takashi Kinoshita

Glenn Kirwin

Richard J. Klares

Gary Koecheler

Vanessa Langer

Denis Lavelle

Joseph Leavey

Michael A. Lepore

Richard Lynch, Jr.

Michael J. Lyons

Katie Marie McCloskey

John T. McErlean, Jr.

Francis McGuinn

Michael McHugh, Jr.

Barry J. McKeon

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.

Christopher D. Mello

Yamel Merino

William Minardi

Krishna V. Moorthy

George Morell

Dennis Moroney

Takuya Nakamura

Soichi Numata

James A. Oakley

Diana J. O’Connor

Amy O’Doherty

Marni Pont O’Doherty

Samuel Oitice

Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill

Chris Orgielewicz

Timothy F. O’Sullivan

Michael B. Packer

Thomas Palazzo

James Nicholas Pappageorge

William H. Pohlmann

Hemanth Kumar Puttur

Vincent A. Princiotta

Valsa Raju

Robert A. Rasmussen

John Reo

Joseph R. Riverso

Gregory E. Rodriguez

Edward Ryan

Tatiana Ryjova

Sam Salvo

Eric Sand

Robert Scandole

Marian Serva

Daniel Shea

Joseph Shea

Linda Sheehan

Thomas J. Shubert

Allan Shwartzstein

David Silver

Michael John Simon

Thomas E. Sinton, III

Rochelle M. Snell

Robert Speisman

Joseph P. Spor, Jr.

Timothy C. Stout

John Swaine

Sean Patrick Tallon

Michael A. Tamuccio

Kenichiro Tanaka

Joanna Vidal

Jeffrey Walz

James Arthur Waring

Timothy Matthew Welty

William Wik

Marc Zeplin

Ivelin Ziminski

Joseph J. Zuccala

The names of the men and women who lost their battles to 9/11 related illnesses since the attacks are to be read aloud by surviving family members. Their names will be added to the 9/11 Related Illness Memorial, announced by Latimer last year, that will accompany “The Rising” once it is complete. Matthew McCauley and Peter Woods, Co-Chairs of the 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial Committee, will also give remarks on the committee’s efforts. Those names are as follows:

John LoBianco –Yonkers Fire Department

Detective Michael Houlahan – New York City Police Department

Firefighter Eduardo Rivera – Yonkers Fire Department

Police Officer Christopher Barry – New York City Police Department

Fire Commissioner Peter Guyett – Yonkers Fire Department

Deputy Chief Frank Strollo – New Rochelle Fire Department

Police Officer Nicholas Finelli – New York City Police Department

Police Officer Joseph Heid – New York City Police Department

Battalion Chief Kevin Byrnes – New York City Fire Department

Emergency Medical Technician Luis de Pena – New York City Fire Department EMS

Detective Joseph Seabrook – New York City Police Department

Detective James W. Monahan – New York City Police Department

Captain Ronald G. Peifer Sr. – New York City Police Department

Detective Charles Wassil Jr. – Peekskill Police Department

Lieutenant Roy McLaughlin – Yonkers Police Department

Police Officer Anthony Maggiore – Yonkers Police Department

Firefighter Robert A. Mentrasti – Fairview Fire Department

Police Officer Walter Mallinson – Harrison Police Department

Firefighter Michael O’Hanlon – New York City Fire Department

Police Officer Kathleen O’Connor-Funigiello – New Rochelle Police Department

Lieutenant Clark Douglass – New York City Police Department

Sergeant Patrick Boyle – New York City Police Department

Sergeant Patrick Coyne – New York City Police Department

Detective Mark Gado – New Rochelle Police Department

Firefighter Neill Tyndal Jr – Yonkers Fire Department

James P. Sullivan – New York City Transit Authority

Lieutenant John Thomas Moran – New York City Fire Department

Police Officer Kevin Xavier Domenech – New York City Police Department

Firefighter John Peteani – Yonkers Fire Department

Firefighter Daniel Foley – New York City Fire Department

EMS Captain Barry Brown – Mohegan Lake EMS

Executive Director Stephan Hittmann – New York City Fire Department

Following the reading of the names there will be a performance of taps by Police Officer Peter Blume from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The ceremony will conclude with a live prayer from Rabbi Howard J. Goldsmith of Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester: “As time passes, the memory of our loved ones who perished that day stand as a reminder. They remind us to live up to our potential, to live in a way that is compassionate and kind, and that the bond of love is stronger than death.”

