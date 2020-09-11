County’s 9/11 Ceremony to Take Place 3 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla–and Livestreamed

News Release from the office of the Westchester County Executive:
“In a solemn ceremony like never before at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, Westchester County will pay tribute to those lost during tragic events of September 11, 2001 and heroes who gave their life helping us all move forward in its aftermath. Standing before “The Rising,” the County’s beautiful 9/11 Memorial, County Executive George Latimer will honor the Westchester residents who passed on that devastating day nineteen years ago, as well as those who have died from 9/11 related illness since the attacks.
Latimer said: “While we face societal challenges like never before in our current day, we must never forget the events that unfolded in front of the world’s eyes that morning nineteen years ago. That day changed all of us, and we will always continue to grieve. From the souls lost, to the heroes who selflessly rushed in that we are still losing to this day, we must – and we will – always honor them here in Westchester County.”
Tony Aiello, CBS 2 New York reporter, will emcee the event, adding: “I moved to Westchester in 1999 and remember well the tragic impact the terror attack had on the County. I was honored to emcee the County’s very first 9/11 commemoration in 2002, and it will be a privilege to once again gather with friends and neighbors to remember those we lost.”
Following pandemic protocols, Rev. Troy DeCohen, Senior Pastor Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church, will lead the ceremony with a pre-recorded prayer: “We as Americans and citizens of good conscience of this great land humble ourselves in prayer reflecting on the thousands of lives lost and the thousands of families that still grieve their loss.”
The ceremony will include the presentation of colors, led by the Westchester County Police Department’s Ceremonial Unit Color Guard, followed by Pipes and Drums of the Police Emerald Society of Westchester County. United States Congresswoman Nita Lowey will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” by Lindsay Towers from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and Concordia College’s Brass Ensemble will play – adding music to the solemn backdrop of the memorial.
Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin, who will speak at the ceremony, said: “Unfortunately, this year, we can’t physically provide a shoulder to lean on to the families and friends of those we lost 19 years ago. We can’t wrap our arms around the loved ones of the first responders or those who worked the pile in the days and months afterward. But we will never forget their sacrifice. Let’s honor them by committing ourselves anew to the spirit of unity and shared purpose their loss inspired in us all.”
A commemorative wreath will then be laid on the “Beam of Remembrance” by Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, a steel beam that was pulled from the ashes of the World Trade Center, and dedicated to the County as a lasting reminder of our nation’s sacrifice and strength on that fateful day.
Adding to the interfaith prayer at the ceremony, Imam Qari Amjad Karim of the Westchester Muslim Center said: “As our country remembers the heartbreaking events of September 11, 2001 – we turn to prayer at a time when our nation is facing unprecedented challenges – now more than ever we need mercy and strength to guide us on the right path.”
The names of those who were lost, as displayed on the “Circle of Remembrance,” will be read allowed by District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, County Clerk Tim Idoni and members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. The names of the Westchester County men and women who died on September 11, 2001 are as follows:
- William Abrahamson
- Peter Craig Alderman
- Kazuhiro Anai
- Sharon Balkcom
- Yelena Belilovsky
- Michael J. Berkeley
- George Bishop
- Michael A. Boccardi
- Michelle Renee Bratton
- Thomas M. Brennan
- Jonathan Eric Briley
- Mark Brisman
- Lloyd Brown
- Ronald Bucca
- Tom Burke
- Mary T. Caulfield
- Alex Ciccone
- Kevin Francis Cleary
- Robert J. Coll
- Helen Crossin-Kittle
- Joan Cullinan
- Patrick W. Danahy
- Dwight Darcy
- Marisa DiNardo
- Simon Dedvukaj
- Simon A. Dhanani
- John J. Doherty
- Christopher Michael Duffy
- Paul Fiori
- Thomas Fitzpatrick
- Kevin Joseph Frawley
- Alan W. Friedlander
- John Patrick Gallagher
- Charles Garbarini
- Peter Gelinas
- Kieran Joseph Gorman
- Yugi Goya
- Gary Haag
- Richard B. Hall
- Vincent Halloran
- Ward Haynes
- Nobuhiro Hayatsu
- Katsuyuki Hirai
- Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.
- Montgomery McCullogh Hord
- Louis Steven Inghilterra
- Ariel Louis Jacobs
- Arthur Joseph Jones
- Douglas G. Karpiloff
- Satoshi Kikuchihara
- Takashi Kinoshita
- Glenn Kirwin
- Richard J. Klares
- Gary Koecheler
- Vanessa Langer
- Denis Lavelle
- Joseph Leavey
- Michael A. Lepore
- Richard Lynch, Jr.
- Michael J. Lyons
- Katie Marie McCloskey
- John T. McErlean, Jr.
- Francis McGuinn
- Michael McHugh, Jr.
- Barry J. McKeon
- Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.
- Christopher D. Mello
- Yamel Merino
- William Minardi
- Krishna V. Moorthy
- George Morell
- Dennis Moroney
- Takuya Nakamura
- Soichi Numata
- James A. Oakley
- Diana J. O’Connor
- Amy O’Doherty
- Marni Pont O’Doherty
- Samuel Oitice
- Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill
- Chris Orgielewicz
- Timothy F. O’Sullivan
- Michael B. Packer
- Thomas Palazzo
- James Nicholas Pappageorge
- William H. Pohlmann
- Hemanth Kumar Puttur
- Vincent A. Princiotta
- Valsa Raju
- Robert A. Rasmussen
- John Reo
- Joseph R. Riverso
- Gregory E. Rodriguez
- Edward Ryan
- Tatiana Ryjova
- Sam Salvo
- Eric Sand
- Robert Scandole
- Marian Serva
- Daniel Shea
- Joseph Shea
- Linda Sheehan
- Thomas J. Shubert
- Allan Shwartzstein
- David Silver
- Michael John Simon
- Thomas E. Sinton, III
- Rochelle M. Snell
- Robert Speisman
- Joseph P. Spor, Jr.
- Timothy C. Stout
- John Swaine
- Sean Patrick Tallon
- Michael A. Tamuccio
- Kenichiro Tanaka
- Joanna Vidal
- Jeffrey Walz
- James Arthur Waring
- Timothy Matthew Welty
- William Wik
- Marc Zeplin
- Ivelin Ziminski
- Joseph J. Zuccala
The names of the men and women who lost their battles to 9/11 related illnesses since the attacks are to be read aloud by surviving family members. Their names will be added to the 9/11 Related Illness Memorial, announced by Latimer last year, that will accompany “The Rising” once it is complete. Matthew McCauley and Peter Woods, Co-Chairs of the 9/11 Related Illnesses Memorial Committee, will also give remarks on the committee’s efforts. Those names are as follows:
- John LoBianco –Yonkers Fire Department
- Detective Michael Houlahan – New York City Police Department
- Firefighter Eduardo Rivera – Yonkers Fire Department
- Police Officer Christopher Barry – New York City Police Department
- Fire Commissioner Peter Guyett – Yonkers Fire Department
- Deputy Chief Frank Strollo – New Rochelle Fire Department
- Police Officer Nicholas Finelli – New York City Police Department
- Police Officer Joseph Heid – New York City Police Department
- Battalion Chief Kevin Byrnes – New York City Fire Department
- Emergency Medical Technician Luis de Pena – New York City Fire Department EMS
- Detective Joseph Seabrook – New York City Police Department
- Detective James W. Monahan – New York City Police Department
- Captain Ronald G. Peifer Sr. – New York City Police Department
- Detective Charles Wassil Jr. – Peekskill Police Department
- Lieutenant Roy McLaughlin – Yonkers Police Department
- Police Officer Anthony Maggiore – Yonkers Police Department
- Firefighter Robert A. Mentrasti – Fairview Fire Department
- Police Officer Walter Mallinson – Harrison Police Department
- Firefighter Michael O’Hanlon – New York City Fire Department
- Police Officer Kathleen O’Connor-Funigiello – New Rochelle Police Department
- Lieutenant Clark Douglass – New York City Police Department
- Sergeant Patrick Boyle – New York City Police Department
- Sergeant Patrick Coyne – New York City Police Department
- Detective Mark Gado – New Rochelle Police Department
- Firefighter Neill Tyndal Jr – Yonkers Fire Department
- James P. Sullivan – New York City Transit Authority
- Lieutenant John Thomas Moran – New York City Fire Department
- Police Officer Kevin Xavier Domenech – New York City Police Department
- Firefighter John Peteani – Yonkers Fire Department
- Firefighter Daniel Foley – New York City Fire Department
- EMS Captain Barry Brown – Mohegan Lake EMS
- Executive Director Stephan Hittmann – New York City Fire Department
Following the reading of the names there will be a performance of taps by Police Officer Peter Blume from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The ceremony will conclude with a live prayer from Rabbi Howard J. Goldsmith of Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester: “As time passes, the memory of our loved ones who perished that day stand as a reminder. They remind us to live up to our potential, to live in a way that is compassionate and kind, and that the bond of love is stronger than death.”
