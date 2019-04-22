COMPLICIT: A May 9 Film and Discussion at ChappPAC

The documentary Complicit will be shown on May 9 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center. The filmmaker, Ruth Kalish, will provide a post screening talk. A representative from HIAS will also speak about current immigration and refugee policies and issues.

Complicit follows the story of the SS St. Louis, which left Germany in 1939 and was refused safe haven from Cuba, the U.S., and Canada and had to return to Germany (the film Voyage of the Damned follows this story). In this documentary, the film puts the Roosevelt Administration on trial for their complicity in not allowing refugees to seek safe haven in the U.S.

Reduced price student tickets are available “in the hope that you will bring your children,” stated Michele Gregson, a founding member of the Friends of the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

See link for tickets below.

For tickets, please use the following link “and share with your friends!”