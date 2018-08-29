CityParks Summer Stage 2018

Editor’s Note: If you were lucky enough to catch any one of the outstanding performances of City Parks Summer Stage 2018, hats off to you. But if you were not, there’s still time to enjoy continued programming right through September!
For more info and updates, visit CityParksFoundation.org
– Grace Bennett
AUG 26
Charlie Parker Jazz Festival
Gary Bartz Quartet / The Bad Plus / Amina Claudine Myers / Unheard: Adam O’farrill, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross commissioned in association with The Joyce, George Wein Foundation, and The Jazz Gallery Jazz veterans and rising stars pay tribute to innovator and bebop master Charlie “Bird” Parker
Sunday 3-7pm
Tompkins Square Park | MUSIC
AUG 26
Eddie Palmieri La Perfecta / Tony Vega
Two legends of New York salsa converge, For one night only
Sunday 6-10pm
Central Park | MUSIC
AUG 28
Voices of a people’s history featuring Staceyann Chin, Rachel Dratch, Michael Ealy, Laura Gomez, Celisse Henderson, Viggo Mortensen and others Critical readings, songs and more that highlight lesser-told narratives in history on the 50th anniversary of the March On Washington
Tuesday 7-10pm
Central Park | SPOKEN WORD
SEPT 8
Mac Demarco produced by The Bowery presents Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his psychedelic pop-punk tunes to life
Saturday 6-10pm
Central Park | $ BENEFIT MUSIC
SEPT 26
Blood Orange produced by The Bowery presents genre-spanning musical performance from The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Dev Hynes
Saturday 6-10pm
Central Park | $ BENEFIT MUSIC
SEPT 27
Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light/Resistance Revival Chorus Africa’s premier diva stuns with songs from her much-anticipated talking heads cover album, opened with a Women’s Choir Collective
Thursday 7-10pm
Central Park | MUSIC