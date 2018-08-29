CityParks Summer Stage 2018

Editor’s Note: If you were lucky enough to catch any one of the outstanding performances of City Parks Summer Stage 2018, hats off to you. But if you were not, there’s still time to enjoy continued programming right through September!

For more info and updates, visit CityParksFoundation.org

– Grace Bennett

AUG 26

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

Gary Bartz Quartet / The Bad Plus / Amina Claudine Myers / Unheard: Adam O’farrill, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross commissioned in association with The Joyce, George Wein Foundation, and The Jazz Gallery Jazz veterans and rising stars pay tribute to innovator and bebop master Charlie “Bird” Parker

Sunday 3-7pm

Tompkins Square Park | MUSIC

AUG 26

Eddie Palmieri La Perfecta / Tony Vega

Two legends of New York salsa converge, For one night only

Sunday 6-10pm

Central Park | MUSIC

AUG 28

Voices of a people’s history featuring Staceyann Chin, Rachel Dratch, Michael Ealy, Laura Gomez, Celisse Henderson, Viggo Mortensen and others Critical readings, songs and more that highlight lesser-told narratives in history on the 50th anniversary of the March On Washington

Tuesday 7-10pm

Central Park | SPOKEN WORD

SEPT 8

Mac Demarco produced by The Bowery presents Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his psychedelic pop-punk tunes to life

Saturday 6-10pm

Central Park | $ BENEFIT MUSIC

SEPT 26

Blood Orange produced by The Bowery presents genre-spanning musical performance from The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Dev Hynes

Saturday 6-10pm

Central Park | $ BENEFIT MUSIC

SEPT 27

Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light/Resistance Revival Chorus Africa’s premier diva stuns with songs from her much-anticipated talking heads cover album, opened with a Women’s Choir Collective

Thursday 7-10pm

Central Park | MUSIC