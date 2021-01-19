CANTORS COAST TO COAST Presents Songs of Sustenance

A Virtual Benefit Concert to Fight Hunger from the Worsening COVID Crisis will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 • 18 Shevat 5781

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, and spurred by the worsening COVID crisis, TBE’s Cantor Elizabeth Sternlieb is collaborating with an exciting cast of fellow cantors and notable Jewish singer-songwriters across the country to present a virtual benefit concert on Sunday, January 31. Don’t miss this historic event as leading voices representing all five branches of Judaism perform together to fight hunger! Ticket link: www.bethelnw.org/concert

Hosted by Cantor Elizabeth Sternlieb, Temple Beth El of Northern Westchester, Chappaqua, NY

Honoring Cantor Meir Finkelstein, Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Houston, TX

Featuring

Rabbi Joe Black, Temple Emanuel, Denver, CO

Cantor Magda Fishman, B’nai Torah Congregation, Boca Raton, FL

Cantor Chayim Frenkel, Kehilat Israel Reconstructionist Congregation, Los Angeles, CA

Cantor Netanel Hershtik, Hampton Synagogue, Westhampton Beach, NY

Cantor Robin Joseph, Temple Beth Shalom, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY

Lisa Jane Lipkin, Singer, Composer, Producer

Beth Schafer, Spiritual Leader, URJ and Cantorial Chair, Temple Sinai, Atlanta, GA

Hazzan Basya Schechter, Music Director, Romemu, New York, NY

Cantor Rosalie Will, Director of Worship and Music, URJ

Admission to the concert will be by ticket only, and funds raised will benefit MAZON, the national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the US and Israel. The program will feature original music composed by the cantors and singer-songwriters. General admission is $18.00. Premium admission, including “backstage pass” to a special roundtable with the cast following the concert is $180. www.bethelnw.org/concert