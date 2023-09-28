CAMP MARIST – For the Best Summer of your Life

Based in the White Mountain Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Camp Marist is a special place where children learn about character, leadership and community.

Under the leadership of the Marist Brothers for 75 years , an International Catholic teaching order, Camp Marist has helped campers develop strong self-esteem, learn new skills and make lifelong friendships and memories. As an international co-ed camp for campers ages 6-16, with campers and staff from different parts of the world, Camp Marist has a strong tradition of building a sense of global community – or the Camp Marist Family.

Choosing the right camp for your children is an important task. While many camps may have similar activities and facilities, we believe Camp Marist experience is unlike any other. As parents and camp professionals, we see first hand the development benefits of overnight summer camp experience. Over the course of a couple of weeks campers have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills and independence, learn new activities, and grow in their spirituality.

Camp Marist has nurtured campers’ personal growth through a wide variety of activities and a welcoming family-like atmosphere. From horse back riding to water skiing, go-karts, sports and drama…we offer everything a kid would want! All are welcome here! We celebrate God with a camp-wide Mass/Prayer Service on Sunday evenings and spread his word through our actions.

Camp Marist campers travel from areas as local as Conway, NH and countries as far away as Scotland and China. We have always had a strong connection to our country and global community and regularly see campers from U.S., Mexico and Canada. Our diverse population is one of our greatest strengths, and it is a great opportunity for campers to learn about different cultures and languages and discover how much we all have in common

From the diverse offerings and personalized schedules to the organized objectives and instructional expertise, Camp Marist activities program is truly unique and absolutely impressive! Our global alumni group, made up of former campers and staff, is a testament that the Camp Marist Experience is something that stays with you long after the last sunset of the summer.

A sampling of our strengths and activities includes:

International Campers and staff

Campers get to pick their activities

Waterfront – Swim Lessons, Waterskiing, Fishing, Boating

Go-Karts, Horseback riding, Drama and More!

Off property trips

For a full list of activities and to register for the BEST SUMMER OF YOUR LIFE, visit CampMarist.org : https://www.campmarist.org/