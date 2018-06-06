An Invite to the Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand: June 9!

By Derek Rosen

On Saturday, June 9th, the Blum Sisters’ Lemonade Stand will be at the Chappaqua Farmer’s Market, providing a great chance to indulge in a thirst quenching summer beverage. This is the fifth year that founders Rebecca (age 13) and her sister Jenna (age 10) are operating the stand, continuing their quest to raise money for childhood cancer research. This year the girls are once again squeezing hundreds of lemons in order to meet their goal of raising $2,000, which will go straight to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is an organization that was founded by Alex Scott, a four year old cancer patient who began a series of successful lemonade stands to help other kids with cancer. She managed to raise over one million dollars prior to her death at age eight and created a movement that continues to this day. Following Alex’s successful Formula, the Blum sister’s decided to create a stand in which they placed no set price on a cup of lemonade, rather accepting any amount that each person was able and willing to donate.

Recently, the girls dedicated the stand to their Grandfather (Papa Neil), who passed away due to brain cancer in 2016. Holly Blum, mother of the two sisters, states that their Papa “would be really proud of the girls,” especially since they have managed to raise over $6,000 over the past five years. So come support the Blum Sister’s this Saturday, and help these two kids make a big difference!

Derek Rosen (HGHS Class of ’17) is an intern for the Inside Press this summer. In September, Derek will be entering his sophomore year at Syracuse University, where he is majoring in communications.

