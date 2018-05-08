A Day in My Life of Shopping Locally–in MAY

I prefer to shop locally where, like the song from the television show Cheers says, “Everybody knows my name.” I feel good about living in a small town where the businesses are such an integral part of the fabric of the community.

A typical day in my life in Armonk generally has several stops, starting with Tazza. Most of the lovely people who work at Tazza can attest to the fact that I am one of their most tired customers. They are kind enough not to comment on my disheveled appearance (I am generally still in the clothes in which I slept) as they hand me my iced coffee around 7 a.m. I am a huge fan of the Skinny Muffins (although I’m not sure they have made me any skinnier) and other baked goods, although I also enjoy their delicious oatmeal and their egg and cheese sandwiches for breakfast. I sometimes stop in at Tazza again during the afternoon (when I am more awake) for an iced tea and avocado toast or an acai bowl.

After Tazza (and showering and getting into street clothes), I might swing by Beginnings Bleus for a wardrobe refresh. The sales people at Beginnings are patient and attentive as I try on clothes; they never go for the hard sell and are always honest when I ask, “Does this make me look fat?” I feel like I’m among friends when I am there. They help me find the right jeans, tops and accessories, which help me rock my “mom look.” I recently even got my husband to ditch his baggy old jeans and buy some designer jeans; now he likes Beginnings Blues almost as much as I do! In case you’re wondering, the “cold shoulder” look is still in style and bright colors and Bermuda shorts are on-trend for this spring and summer.

My next stop is Town Center Pharmacy. I have often thought how fortunate we are to have Town Center Pharmacy in Armonk; just last week the owner helped me choose the right allergy meds for my youngest son. It took a while for spring to arrive but now that it has, allergy season is full blown, which means I will be restocking nose spray and eye drops often. I also go there for my favorite hair products and vitamins. I feel like they know me at Town Center Pharmacy and care about me and my family; the old-fashioned service they provide is hard to find these days. If they don’t have something I need, they are happy to try and get it and go above and beyond for their customers every single day.

My not-so-secret shame is my handbag obsession, which means a visit to Luxe to check out their inventory (they get new arrivals almost daily). The ultimate consignment shop, Luxe has a selection of high-end bags such as Chanel, Hermes, Dior and Louis Vuitton. It’s like having a little bit of Madison Ave. right here in town (across from the recreation center). I have sold several bags as well as purchased bags at Luxe. Their merchandise (which also includes clothes and accessories) is always authentic, in great condition and beautifully displayed. Why not sell some of your old stuff to make room for something new you’ve been eyeing? If you need a little retail therapy or just want to talk about bags and browse, Luxe is the perfect place.

Next, I head over to Changes Hair Salon for a much-needed haircut and blow-out to tame my unruly locks. Located in Elide Plaza, the family friendly hair salon has been a part of the Armonk community for 35 years. The staff at Changes is warm, professional and knowledgeable about the latest hairstyles and products. The personal service they provide, as well as the reasonable prices, are the secret to their success and the reason their customers remain so loyal. I myself have been going there for close to 20 years. From their youngest clients to entire bridal parties, the stylists make sure everyone leaves satisfied and looking their best. Whether you need highlights, a haircut, keratin (summer is coming), or simply a blow-out for a special occasion, Changes has you covered.

These are only a few of my favorite places in town which I’ve chosen to highlight. Armonk is filled with many fantastic small stores and restaurants—I feel lucky to have so many options and sometimes feel like I never have to leave our hamlet at all!

