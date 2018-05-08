2nd Annual ‘Northwell Health Walk at Westchester’ on Sunday May 20th

Proceeds Benefit the Bruce and Andrea Yablon Cancer Health and Wellness Program at Northern Westchester Hospital

Mt. Kisco, NY– Northwell Health’s 2nd annual Health Walk at Westchester takes place on Sunday, May 20 at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights. Funds raised by the walk will benefit the Bruce and Andrea Yablon Cancer Health and Wellness Program, at Northern Westchester Hospital, which provides thousands of patients with free access to health coaches, registered dieticians, exercise programs, individual and group counseling as well as integrative medicine, including acupuncture and reflexology.

The event is a day to come together with family, friends and colleagues to celebrate and support the health and wellness of our entire community. Activities include: Health and wellness exhibits, Sponsor row, Kids’ zone, Musical entertainment, Food and beverages, Photo booth, Giveaways and Pre‐walk warm‐ups.

Registration begins at 8:30 am and the walk kicks off at 10 am. To register, visit www.northwellhealthwalk.com/event/westchester

For more information, contact Whitney Wasserman at (914) 242‐8382 or wwasserman2@northwell.edu.

