World Cup Gymnasts Are All-Around Sliver Medalists

Binghamton, NY, March 16-18, 2018 – World Cup Gymnastics boys’ team competed this past weekend at the New York State Championship held at Chenago Valley High School in Binghamton, NY. Over 400 gymnasts competed at this exciting event.

Level 10 boys had a great meet. In particular graduating Senior, Miles Miller from Hartsdale, NY was the champion on Floor in the 17-18 age group with a 13.7001 and took home silver medals for Rings (13.7002), Parallel Bars (13.5002) and High Bar (13.5002). He also was the All-Around silver medalist (80.5002). Teammate, J.T. Basulto, also from Hartsdale, won on Floor with a 13.3001 in the 15-16 age group and took home a silver medal for Parallel Bars (13.1002). Although World Cup’s Level 10 Team vied for the first place title, in the end, they were proud of their third place finish.

Level 8 gymnast and National Team Member, Eli Osuna, from West Point was the champion on Rings with a 12.8001, on Parallel Bars (12.3502) and on High Bar (12.7001). He also took home the silver All-Around medal. “Eli tried a new vault routine at the competition and, although he didn’t nail it, we believe that true champions are those that have the guts to challenge themselves. We applaud him for his courage,” said head coach, Jason Hebert.

Our youngest gymnast at age 7, Dylan Davenport, from Stamford, CT won Level 5 Rings with a 10.9001 and Vault (9.3001). He also took home silver medals on Floor (10.4002) and Pommel Horse (10.7002) as well as placing fourth in the All-Around (59.0004).

“All of our gymnasts showed great focus and, moreover, demonstrated a remarkable desire to be successful. Our Level 10 boys were especially motivated and driven and it showed in their outstanding performances. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements,” added Hebert. The boys’ team now advance to the regional competitions.

