World Cup Gymnastics Athletes Sawyer Robertson and Victor Dyakin Take Home Bronze Medals at the 2023 Eastern DP National Championship

World Cup Gymnastics’ finest competed April 28-30 at the 2023 Men’s Eastern Developmental Program National Championship held at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Along with the Western Championship which took place in Galveston, TX, nearly 1,500 gymnasts competed in this prestigious event.

Sawyer Robertson, of Mount Kisco, NY competed in the Men’s Level 7 Youth and took home the bronze medal for High Bar with a score of 10.85 and a 7th place medal on Floor with a score of 11.20. He received a final medal by placing 8th All Around with a score of 64.55. Teammate, Victor Dyakin from Scarsdale, NY, competed in the Men’s Level 7 and also took home a bronze medal for his work on Floor earning an 11.65 and an 8th place medal on Bars with an 11.35. Stamford, CT resident Albert Sturhahn added to the collection with an 8th place medal on high bar with a score of 11.2.

Two other World Cup Gymnastics’ athletes, Gabriel Zybert of Pleasantville, NY and Ryan Englander of Scarsdale, NY did not take home medals but received a great deal of respect from their coaches and teammates for earning the right to compete at such a high level event.

“Brushing their nerves aside, the boys were able to complete their mission and perform their best routines of the year,” said Jason Hebert, Director of World Cup Gymnastics. “We are so proud of all their hard work and dedication. Winning medals at nationals is just the icing on the cake,” he added.

World Cup Gymnastics has been training State, Regional and National Champions for 30 years and is deemed one of the most revered recreational and competitive gymnastics programs in the state. They also offer mommy and me classes for infants, pre-school gymnastics and tumbling for cheerleaders. For more information, please call 914-238-4967 or visit www.worldcupgymnastics.com.

News courtesy of World Cup Gymnastics