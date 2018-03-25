Wide Wings

Editor’s Note: May the memories of lost loved ones be both blessing and call to action. My poem is dedicated to all the courageous survivors in the March For Our Lives movement. — Grace

We give our kids roots

So that they can grow wings.

After teaching them first

of important things.

Guess we didn’t know

How far kids can fly

After growing up watching

Small children and peers die.

Their wings spread wide

And views heard across the land

We watch in awe

And also, extend a hand.

We prefer their teen years

Be ones of learning and calm

Preparing for college

Nurturing friendships

Enjoying the Prom.

Hey corrupt politicians

Entrenched in D.C.

Taking NRA dollars

With winks and more glee

You’ve heard our kids’ cries

They were loud and clear

Will you work toward change

Or mock & disregard all fear?

If it stays the latter

It doesn’t matter.

We’ve got these kids’ backs.

You will be remembered

In the dust heap of history

As evil political hacks.

But I’ll end this poem

In gratitude to the children

Who bravely shared visions

of a world

So many hope to live in.

Haiku addendum: No words to describe

The pride and hope kids revive