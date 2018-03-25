Wide Wings

Editor’s Note: May the memories of lost loved ones be both blessing and call to action. My poem is dedicated to all the courageous survivors in the March For Our Lives movement. — Grace
We give our kids roots
So that they can grow wings.
After teaching them first
of important things.
Guess we didn’t know
How far kids can fly
After growing up watching
Small children and peers die.
Their wings spread wide
And views heard across the land
We watch in awe
And also, extend a hand.
We prefer their teen years
Be ones of learning and calm
Preparing for college
Nurturing friendships
Enjoying the Prom.
Hey corrupt politicians
Entrenched in D.C.
Taking NRA dollars
With winks and more glee
You’ve heard our kids’ cries
They were loud and clear
Will you work toward change
Or mock & disregard all fear?
If it stays the latter
It doesn’t matter.
We’ve got these kids’ backs.
You will be remembered
In the dust heap of history
As evil political hacks.
But I’ll end this poem
In gratitude to the children
Who bravely shared visions
of a world
So many hope to live in.