White Plains Hospital Ranks Among the Top 5% Nationally for Safety

White Plains Hospital announced today that it has been awarded the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ and Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ from Healthgrades. The Hospital is one of only two in New York and 79 across the nation to receive top honors in both categories. With these awards, White Plains Hospital ranks among the top 5% in the nation for patient safety and among the top 15% for patient experience.

Healthgrades analyzed more than 4,500 institutions, with safety honors given to those who scored highly in 13 quality measures determined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Patient experience scores were based on patients’ perceptions of their hospital care, from cleanliness and noise levels to medication explanations and staff responsiveness. This is the 9th time White Plains Hospital has received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

“We are honored to continue to be consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for quality care,” said Dr. Rafael E. Torres, Chief Quality Officer at White Plains Hospital. “Quality, safety, and the patient experience are at the center of everything we do and to receive these awards from Healthgrades highlights the efforts of our entire staff to deliver exceptional patient care.”

“We commend White Plains Hospital for going above and beyond to provide a best-in-class care experience for patients during their hospital stay,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data sciences at Healthgrades. “White Plains Hospital’s dedication to superior patient care is particularly impressive given recent declines in patient satisfaction scores across the country. We look forward to their continued leadership and commitment to ensuring the health and wellness of all patients.”

In addition to the Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award, earlier this year Healthgrades named White Plains Hospital one of “America’s Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention.” A full list of White Plains Hospital’s accreditations and awards can be found here.

About White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, Hawthorne, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Rye Brook, Somers, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.

The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and in 2023, White Plains Hospital received another 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – the highest distinction offered by that federal agency for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Hospital received its third Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a distinction held by only two percent of hospitals in the country. In 2023, White Plains Hospital was awarded an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 10th consecutive time.

https://www.wphospital.org/