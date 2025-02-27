What public place in your town do you enjoy visiting to lift your spirits?

Abby Woodworth

“My favorite local place to get away is Rockwood Hall on Phelps Way in Sleepy Hollow. It is the grounds of an old Gilded Age mansion. There are miles of hiking trails, the old stone foundation of the mansion and amazing Hudson River views. I enjoy going for sunset hikes with my husband, catching up with my college son over an am walk, but my favorite visit was seeing fireworks over the Hudson on the 4th with my youngest son.”

Abby Woodworth lives in Mount Pleasant. She is a member of the Byram Hills Education Foundation Board and volunteers regularly at 914Cares in Armonk with her friend 92-year-old Loretta Adamo.

Hidenao Abe

“Being raised in several countries, my ‘town’ could be several places including Tokyo. I have lived in Chappaqua for the past 17 years, the place I’ve stayed put the longest and now consider home. Flights to New York thus feel like coming home. Spending some moments on Haneda airport’s rooftop observation deck prior to boarding fills me with joy, relief and optimism. Its ambience awakens joyful memories of my childhood airplane obsession. Spotting the plane for my flight to New York gives me a sense of relief and parked within reach from the deck – a sign of peaceful society – makes me feel optimistic that freedom from fear is indeed possible”

Hidenao Abe lives in Chappaqua and is a photographer and former board member of Chappaqua School Foundation and Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund.

Chris Hildenbrand

“There are so many areas in Town that are spirit-lifting, but two that stand out are Whippoorwill Park and Glazier Arboretum. It is not an exaggeration to say that we have spent parts of almost every day with our dogs in one of those two incredible preserves! They are five minutes from our home but allow for a total escape into nature, for both active exercise and peaceful contemplation.”

Chris Hildenbrand has lived in Chappaqua with his family since 1998. Chris works in investment management, and in Town ran youth baseball and softball and served on the New Castle Town Board.

Jennifer Sugar Frawley

“I love Rockwood Hall in Mt Pleasant on the Hudson. It has the ruins of William Rockefeller’s majestic house and beautiful special trees. When you walk the property you feel transported to the Gilded Age. The beauty of the 1,000-acre park is that anyone can walk or enjoy the ruins of the house and the nature surrounding you. I remember my children rolling down the grassy hill on a warm summer day.”

Jennifer Sugar Frawley is a Pleasantville resident who resided in Chappaqua for 58 years. She works for a local chiropractor and as a personal assistant for a friend and artist.