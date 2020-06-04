What Local Businesses are Planning as the Curve Flattens and Restrictions Ease

As the coronavirus continues to spread all around the world, many local businesses have reported a massive drop in revenue as consumers remain at their homes. The virus has dealt a devastating blow for hundreds of restaurants and other small businesses as they are forced to close in response to public health guidelines. According to the U.S. Labor Department, as of May 14th, 36.5 million people have filed for unemployment in the past eight weeks bringing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent in April – the highest since the Great Depression.

I had the pleasure of speaking with many local businesses from the surrounding area about their experiences with the coronavirus and how they have been adapting in these unprecedented times. As a resident of Chappaqua, I have patronized many local businesses and understand their value to the members of the community. While I spoke to the businesses (all generous/recent sponsors of the Inside Press which has also been working hard to stay the course), many expressed feelings of caution and worry even as they inch closer to “Phase 1” and “Phase 2” reentry dates. https://www.westchestergov.com/home/all-press-releases/8388-april-15-county-executive-george-latimer-gives-westchester-county-coronavirus-update-westchester-forward-phase-i

To date, many businesses have been applying for loans, first federal ones, and more recently a state option loan called New York Forward has been very specific to small businesses, and was announced by Governor Cuomo. https://forward.ny.gov/ Meanwhile, the owners of small businesses describe Herculean efforts between finding time to explore and pursue loan options while also keeping focused on creating new and unique solutions to handle the hurdles they face in a safe and secure manner, and just basically keep up with the day to day tasks involved in running a business. From transitioning to virtual platforms to implementing curbside pickup, the local businesses are following emerging guidelines and figuring out how to continue to serve the community in whatever way they can, and prepare for any ‘new normal’ the future may bring. Here are eight businesses whose owners offered a glimpse into both current day challenges AND relaunch/reentry plans!

Armonk Tennis Club

Tim Shea, the owner of Armonk Tennis Club expressed the intense precautions that people have to take while at the club. “As soon as people arrive on the property, they are assigned a court to go play on. It is only singles at this point. When they get to their court, it is recommended that they have labeled their own tennis balls. We don’t have benches or water on the courts and we are sanitizing the nets everytime after people play – this is no longer the ideal club.”

Much like any other store or club, Armonk Tennis Club is ready to resume their day to day operations. “Physically we are ready to go back to last year within a day.” However, there is one caveat – “we don’t know what the new normal is.” Shea furthered this by expressing that “hopefully at some point doubles and group teachings are allowed and that social distancing can be maintained.” Armonk Tennis Club was the first recreational facility to close down in March. Despite that, Shea passionately explains that the club is “truly following the guidelines handed down by the county, which is taking their orders from the state.”

Aura Salon and Style Bar

“As a hair salon, it is very hard to know when we are going to reopen because it’s not listed anywhere,” explains Leticia Villagran, owner of Aura Salon and Style Bar. “It is really hard to prepare for the reopening – nobody was prepared for this.” However, Villagran seems more than ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Like many businesses, she is practicing curbside pickup for hair coloring agents and other supplies. Looking forwards, she has “ordered masks, sanitizers, and a very heavy duty UV lamp. Everytime I will use a comb or scissors, I will put them under the lamp for 10 minutes before using it on the next client – it is all about being safe.”

She has also ordered a disposable plastic shield for the chairs, but most important to securing the safety of her clients and workers is the structure of her salon. “The building I have the salon in is three floors, and this is going to be great because I plan on having a few stylists on each floor. This way I can have more clients while still being safe.” Villagran feels like she is confident to accommodate people in a cautious manner when her store reopens. “From the chairs to the tools that we are using we are going to be making sure that everybody is safe.”



Breathe Pilates and Yoga

Adina Ellick, the owner of Breathe Pilates and Yoga in downtown Chappaqua described how her business has been dramatically altered due to the virus outbreak. “My business is completely virtual now. My hope is to lean into private sessions as soon as I am able with limited people in the studio at each time” she states. The state of her business also impacts how her clients approach their traditional yoga experiences. “I have some clients that don’t want any part of it, and they are waiting until the doors open again. However, I have other clients who have taken more classes than they have ever taken – they love the availability and accessibility. Finally, I have clients that I would have never been able to get.”

Ellick also has some special ideas available for the public when her store reopens. “I will be offering re-entry packages when I open, virtual classes will still be available and I will be implementing a virtual package for those people who want more than just the studio.” At the end of the interview, she passionately asserted that she “wants people’s opinions. I want people to reach out to me – tell me their fears, tell me their desires. Tell me what I can do to help them move to the next phase of re-entering back into some sense of normalcy – we need to start to meld back together into a community.”

Chappaqua Paint and Hardware

“I think the face of retail is completely changed,” exclaims Peter James, the manager of Chappaqua Paint and Hardware. “We are sanitizing every 20 minutes. Masks are worn throughout the store. Gloves are worn throughout the store.” Chappaqua Paint and Hardware was deemed an “essential” business during this time, but regardless, “it is always safety first in everything that we do. Even before everything started, it was a matter of not only keeping our customers safe, but our staff healthy as well.” Chappaqua Paint and Hardware has also been adopting a phrase that is becoming part of the norm – curbside pickup. “You have to remodel your business because now you are taking a lot more phone calls – it’s definitely a change in the way that we are operating.”

James seemed to be optimistic about the future. “Once we do start opening up, it’s going to be a great thing.” He continued, referencing his fellow businesses in downtown Chappaqua, stating “There have been a lot of businesses that haven’t been able to open their doors and adding them back into the mix will invigorate people to start coming outside. It’s going to be nice to have a downtown that is rejuvenated and open for business.”



Eye Designs

Many businesses are adapting the best that they can to the ambiguous “new normal.” Jaime Herman, the manager of Eye Designs in Armonk states that “I haven’t really been open – it’s just been on an emergency basis – a few times a week. We have a lot of things in place for cleaning and disinfecting frames if someone touches them. We have masks, face-shields and everything necessary.”

Herman further explained that business has been almost “non-existent.” However, they are finding creative solutions to the problems presented. “I have been able to order contact lenses for people and have them be shipped directly to the patient so they don’t have to come in.” Eye Designs is in a precarious position as to buy eyeglasses “you really need to come in. That personal aspect is missing.”

Herman included that the store will be “offering $120 off for a complete pair of prescription eyeglasses.” Herman concluded on a positive note, exclaiming that “We look forward to serving the community, like we have for the last 20 years, and we hope to be there for the community throughout this process.”



Family Britches

“This has been a big negative for any retail business, particularly one that relies on relationships,” Barry Mishkin, co-founder of Family Britches in Chappaqua explains. “Customers make appointments and come in, but everybody is staying home and following orders.” Most of their business at the moment has come from mail, phone and online orders. Despite this, Family Britches is committed to ensuring the well-being of their customers. “We are staying in touch with our clients and are reassuring them that everything is going to be okay. We have called over 1,000 people over the past nine weeks.” When the store reopens, they have “masks available, a UV light and hand sanitizer.”

Family Britches is devoted to providing the same personalized service that they have done in the past for their customers. “We are here to help and assist our customers. We are not like a department store where you ‘promote, promote, promote.’ We are here to fill their needs and we want them to feel comfortable going into a place where they can see and speak to the same people they have spoken to for years.”

Hickory and Tweed Ski and Cycle

Other business owners have detailed how the virus has been affecting them. Skip Beitzel, owner of the well-known Hickory and Tweed Ski and Cycle in Armonk was at loss for words when asked about how the bike shop is faring. “I can’t describe it. I just can’t describe it. The bike business is exploding – none of the vendors has any more bikes. Tuning bikes is all we are going to be doing from now into the summer – we don’t have anything else to sell.”

Beitzel went on to describe the retail aspect of his store. “I think we are going to be having appointment based shopping, but we are going to be doing more with online shopping and curb-side pickup – I’m hoping for the best, but I am strategically planning for the worst.” In the future, Hickory and Tweed will be offering half off for everything in retail for ski wear during the summer

Much like any business, Hickory and Tweed is dedicated to maintaining the safety of their customers by “listening very carefully to what the county executive, George Latimer has been saying. Everyday is unique and presents a different challenge.” Beitzel also hopes to learn from other businesses, stating that this process requires a lot of “learning by doing.”

LaGravinese Jewelers

“It’s pretty easy to control how many people are in the store at a time,” describes Debra LaGravinese, owner of LaGravinese Jewelers in Armonk. “We post on Instagram and social media that one or two people are allowed in the store at a time and we have curbside pickup. We have changed to manage within this.” Similarly to other local businesses, LaGravinese Jewelers is implementing curbside pickup into their adaptations to the restrictions of the coronavirus. In order to cope with the loss of business, LaGravinese has people “text me directly. I have repairs people left here so I would meet them or deliver them.” Debra is hopeful for the future of her business as “people still want to celebrate the good birthdays and graduations.” She continued stating that “June is usually one of our busiest months.” However, there are still some hindrances before things get completely back to normal. “Things have changed because my employees have kids who don’t have daycare that is open right now, so my hours are completely different.” She concluded stating “the best thing I can do is to make people feel safe and comfortable when they come.”