Westchester’s 11th Annual 9/11 Serve & Remember Events begin September 9

In honor of those whose lives were lost or forever changed by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Volunteer New York! will join as hosts of the 11th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember” event taking place throughout our area from Thursday, Sept. 9–Sunday, Sept. 12.

“This year’s 20th anniversary serves a grim reminder of the nation’s darkest day, but it also reminds us of how thousands came together afterward, helping each other, comforting each other and rising through tragedy. We encourage everyone to participate to honor the lives lost and pay tribute to the first responders who saved lives and continue to battle illnesses acquired from that day,” said County Executive George Latimer.

Online registration is now open for individuals, groups, and families. To sign up or learn more visit volunteernewyork.org/service. Advanced registration is required for all 9/11 Day service opportunities.

“For over 10 years we’ve given thousands of community members a way to take part in the National 9/11 Day Movement. Each year built on the solemn legacy of the last,” said Jeanette Gisbert, Volunteer New York! Executive Director. “We encourage all past and potential volunteers to join us this September in the spirit of remembrance and resilience. If ever a time to show unity, the time is now.”

This year’s 20th Anniversary Day of Service events will include two special large-scale park cleanup projects on Saturday, September 11 at Tibbets Brook Park in Yonkers and Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson thanks to a partnership with Westchester Parks Foundation.

Erin Cordiner, Director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement, Westchester Parks Foundation, said “Parks have the power to transform lives, shape lives, and preserve memories. We are proud to stand with Westchester County and Volunteer New York to mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and encourage residents to sign up to help us honor the anniversary and improve the quality of life in our community.”

All projects on Sunday, September 12 will take place at either a New Rochelle Volunteer Hub at IONA College or a Valhalla Volunteer Hub at Westchester Community College. Please review online opportunity description to find out if a project is family-friendly or has requirements, like wearing a mask.

2021 9/11: SERVE + REMEMBER EVENT SCHEDULE: www.serveandremember.org

Thursday, September 9 at 7 PM

Free Webinar: Volunteering with Equity in Mind (Virtual) All volunteers are encouraged to participate in live event The last 18 months have shined a light on the glaring inequalities between those that have and those that have not. Join Charles Curtis, Volunteer New York! Community Outreach Manager, for a live presentation of the original Volunteer New York! webinar, “Volunteering with Equity in Mind” where we will share volunteer tips on how best to advocate for those in our community and bridge the gap between those we serve and those who serve.



Saturday, September 11

Croton Point Park Cleanup Event (Croton-on-Hudson) Coordinated in partnership with Westchester Parks Foundation Shifts: 9 AM – 11 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM



Tibbets Brook Park Cleanup Event (Yonkers) Coordinated in partnership with Westchester Parks Foundation Shifts: 9 AM – 11 AM / 12 PM – 2 PM



Sunday, September 12

Westchester Community College (Valhalla Volunteer Hub) Create Fleece Blankets for Children in Local Hospitals Supports Westchester-Rockland Project Linus Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



Create Literacy Kits for Elementary Students Supports Youth Literacy Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



Create Inspiring Cards for Deployed Service Members Supports United for the Troops Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



IONA College (New Rochelle Volunteer Hub) Create Fleece Blankets for Children in Local Hospitals Supports Westchester-Rockland Project Linus Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



Create Literacy Kits for Elementary Students Supports Youth Literacy Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



Create Inspiring Cards for Deployed Service Members Supports United for the Troops Shifts: 10 AM – 11:30 AM* / 12 PM – 2 PM*



*Denotes a project or volunteer shift where wearing a mask is mandatory or subject to latest CDC guidelines.

ABOUT NATIONAL 9/11 DAY OF SERVICE

9/11 Day was created in 2002 as a way to meaningfully honor the memories of those lost on September 11, 200 and to inspire Americans and others to do good deeds in support of creating a better and more peaceful world. It’s also a day that is meant to help rekindle the extraordinary spirit of togetherness, volunteerism, and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

Since becoming a National Day of Service, 9/11 Day has grown incredibly into the United States’ largest day of charitable service. By volunteering on 9/11 Day each year, you help support their mission to transform the anniversary of September 11 into a worldwide day of good and a symbol of American resilience –helping to keep the spirit of all who were lost alive in our hearts and minds creating a positive legacy that can be passed down for generations upon generations to come.

Learn more about the #911DAY movement at 911day.org

EVENT SPONSORS

The 2021 9/11: Serve + Remember community-wide day of service is presented by Volunteer New York! and Westchester County, and in partnership with Westchester Parks Foundation. With thanks to the generous support from major sponsor, Robison Oil. As well as additional support from event sponsors Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. With special thanks to media sponsor 95.5 K-Love Radio and project sponsors Levitt Fuirst and Sterling National Bank. As well as to our Sunday volunteer hub host sites IONA College in New Rochelle and Westchester Community College in Valhalla.

ABOUT VOLUNTEER NEW YORK!

The core mission of Volunteer New York! (volunteernewyork.org) is to inspire, mobilize, and equip individuals and groups to take positive action to address pressing challenges, support non-profits and improve the quality of life in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam. For over 70 years the organization has encouraged adults to serve, youth to build character, families to bond, young professionals to lead, mature adults to share their wisdom and businesses to engage through volunteerism.

Last year Volunteer New York! helped to inspire over 35,000 volunteers to take action and to coordinate over 360,000 hours of service that supported more than 500 nonprofits and local organizations, providing a value of $11.7 million back to our community.

New courtesy of the Westchester County Executive office.