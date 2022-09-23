Westchester Circus Arts Offers a Unique Immersive Experience to Fully Appreciate The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Rides Again” in a Unique Cirque Performance with production dates from September 23 through October 16.

Groundbreaking Use of Hologram

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y– Step back in time. It’s the 1800s. Hear the clamoring metal horseshoes click across cobblestone roads in this dark Sleepy Hollow tale. The LEGEND is a simmering adaptation of Washington Irving’s iconic ghost story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Audiences will be treated to a cirque/theatre noir production with narration by Washington Irving himself – in hologram form, commemorating the 200-year anniversary of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

The LEGEND is a new, total immersive experience with the groundbreaking use of holograms combined with live action circus performers to tell the story. Two years ago, Westchester Circus Arts began exploring the concept of holograms as part of the cirque performance with Montreal-based Neweb Labs to find out if the idea was possible.

“We invite people to come see the show as we make history Sept. 23. This is the first time that an American Circus will use a hologram to portray an ‘animal act’ in a circus tent. Come out, buy tickets, grab some popcorn and tell us if our concept has come alive,” says Carlo Pellegrini of Westchester Circus Arts, creator, producer and writer of The LEGEND.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.SleepyHollowLegend.com. The show will run from Sept. 23 – Oct. 16, 2022 in The LEGEND Circus Tent on the East Parcel at 60 Continental Street in Sleepy Hollow, NY. Showtimes: Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Shows run for an hour and a half and include an intermission. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door. Recommended for ages 10 years old and up. For more information, contact Westchester Circus Arts at (914) 275-5711.

Producing The LEGEND has been a years-long endeavor by The Village of Sleepy Hollow’s Administrator Anthony Giaccio and the Village’s grant writer Fiona Matthew. The Village re-engaged longtime collaborators Westchester Circus Arts to create a show that would celebrate the bicentennial publication of this story, so unique to Sleepy Hollow.

This project is supported by a Market New York grant awarded to the Village of Sleepy Hollow from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.