Upcoming Cider & Donut Festival: September 23

The Armonk Chamber’s winning formula for a fun-filled day: Jamie’s Run for Love, Byram HillsPreschool Association Children’s Carnival, and an old fashioned Cider and Donut festival. Based in Wampus Brook Park, the annual festival is a perfect setting for all of the activities. Making fresh cider and donuts in the park brings back parent’s memories and has already begun creating new memories for generations. “But after the band, the food, the run, the most fun still goes to those brave kids and parents who will throw away their inhibitions and diets and go full throttle into the pie eating contest,” said the Chamber’s Schwartz. For more information, visit www.armonkchamberofcommerce.com