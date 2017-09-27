Unique Collections, Family Fun and More at the Armonk Outdoor Art Show

By Molly Alexander

On Business Park Drive, the sun shone brightly and visitors either strolled or boarded a complimentary shuttle bus all eager to arrive at the North Castle Community Park for the 56th Annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show (AOAS) on September 23 and 24. With over 300 volunteers, more than 185 artists and excited attendees from near and far, this award-winning fine art and fine crafts show served as a warm and welcoming family attraction.

Corporate sponsors including Equinox, Houlihan Lawrence, Northern Westchester Hospital, and White Plains Hospital Medical and Wellness offered info and demonstrations. Family Activities sponsors included the Harvey School, First Five Learn and Play and the Neuberger Museum of Art provided wonderful activities for children of all ages. Silver corporate sponsors included William Raveis, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and Framings. For a full listing of sponsors, visit armonkoutdoorartshow.org.

Show-goers meandered through rows and rows of art ranging from crafts, sculptures, paintings, photography, jewelry, handbags and clothing. Each tent had a unique artistic treasure inside. “It’s very interesting how all the artists are from everywhere; all around the country,” an attendee commented. “Every piece of art is different.”

Awards were also presented to artists in seven categories and there were two additional special awards with $1000 prizes. The Alan C. Solomon Best of Show Prize went to honor the artist who “exemplifies creativity, artistic talent and mastery in his/her artwork across all artistic categories.” It was awarded to Bounkhong Signavong, the founder of Lao Design. The Sylvia Rogers Best New Artist Prize “to attract new artists to the AOAS and recognize the talent and imagination of up and coming artists,” was awarded to Cuban born Enrique Miralles, who exhibited a powerful collection of dry point etchings.

The weather on both days was absolutely gorgeous, if a bit toasty and kept guests sipping on iced drinks to keep cool and partaking in delicious foods from area vendors. It offered a day of exploration for all with many visitors picking up original pieces of art wear, paintings, and sculptures created in a variety of mediums to treasure for many years to come. If you missed this event, come next year when the 57th annual AOAS will be held on September 29 and 30.